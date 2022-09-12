Metro & Crime

Estate developer insists on innocence of fraud, attempted murder allegation

A real estate developer and Chairman/CEO of Harmony Garden and Estate Development Limited, Saheed Mosadoluwa, has insisted that he and Ms Sade Balogun are innocent of allegations of fraud and attempted murder levelled against them, urging the police to do a thorough investigation into the matter.

 

The estate developer who spoke on the allegation of fraud, forgery, attempted murder and bodily harm levelled against him by one Adeyinka Igbinoba, who he claimed was working with some people to assassinate his character as he claimed that frivolous reports were made against him and submitted to the office of the Lagos State Attorney General to prosecute him and Balogun.

 

He alleged in a chat with the media that some people were protecting their own interest and that Adeyinka Igbinoba was working with some others to seek avenue to implicate them, and urged the police to do what should be done on the matter.

Mosadoluwa alleged that Babatunde Gbadamosi, contracted Igbinoba, her siblings, Biodun Abdul and Okoror, and their mother, Olusola Abdul Beckley, to ensure that he and the ex-wife of Gbadamosi, Sade, Balogun were sent to jail. Mosadoluwa stressed that there were series of evidences to ascertain  his claims and defence that a cartel was established to pull him and Sade Balogun down, stating that they were law abiding members of the public that were ready to prove their innocence on the matter.

The estate developer stated that some people were everywhere obstructing the investigation of the case and dictating what should be the recommendation in the report to the IGP Monitoring Unit.

 

“I want to urge the Nigerian Police to do the necessary investigations on the matter and I am sure that we would be vindicated at the end of the day.” Mosadoluwa further explained that Abdul Abiodun of Keshab Properties and Olubunmi Okoror approached his office “to pur-  chase a parcel of Land through one Kola Opeodu, an acquaintance of his and that of Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi.

According to him, the transaction was concluded at N120 million, saying that Adeyinka Igbinoba and her sister deposited N30 million and pledged to pay the balance of N90 million within two weeks before taking possession.

However, instead of perfecting their obligation in completing the payment, Mosadoluwa said Igbinoba called him to demand for refund; and also threatened him with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), claiming that their checks revealed that the Certificate of Occupancy given to them was forged

 

