Estate developer tasks government on infrastructure support

Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Estate Developers Limited, Dayo Babatunde, has advocated government’s support for estate developers through infrastructure provision in the country. He said doing so would open up sites for would be developers, which will ultimately make houses available.and affordable for the teeming masses. Babatunde, who stated this at a media chat in Abuja, accused some politicians of taking credit for private infrastructure in politicians’ area, which are funded by estate developers.

For instance, he said access road to his Perfect Estate in Kuje, Abuja, had been appropriated by politicians and were being showcased by an unnamed politician as part of his projects to undescerning citizens. Asked whether some politicians have begun to take credit for the N200 million access road to his 600 units estate, Babatunde said: “Already that is what we are getting, but we are here to also state it clearly that we (Perfect Estate Developers Limited) did the road and we did it for the benefit of mankind.” Responding to a question on why his company had to take the burden of building road infrastructure upon itself, the Perfect Estate Developers’ boss said it sometimes would be futile waiting for government to do it. He lamented that the burden of obtaining a N200 million loan to construct the access road could have been taken off his company’s shoulder had government yielded to the call for provision of infrastructure in the area.

