Estate developers announce first water display park in Sub-Saharan Africa

Real estate firm, Meridian Properties Limited, has announced a groundbreaking project that will bring a 6000 square metres multi-sensory water display park to Lagos, the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Situated along Lekki-Epe Expressway, with a proximity of 15 minutes from the proposed new airport, the developers revealed that Makarios Luxury Place is an iconic real estate development on approximately 84 acres built with the upper-middle class and upwardly mobile people in mind.
The high-end estate with over 834 residencies – a mix of terraces, flats and detached apartments will provide occupants access to several high-quality shared amenities, including an 8106sqm retail mall, 1,500sqm communal recreation space, restaurants, fitness centre and an all-around elevated living experience.
Speaking on the new innovation, the Head, Sales and Marketing of Makarios Luxury Place, Dr Julie-Emakpo Egwejemu expressed her enthusiasm by describing the project as a perfect investment for upwardly mobile, urban dwellers who are seeking investments that suit their status.
“Makarios essentially will be a one-of-a-kind estate where people can live, work, eat, play and shop. It stands out as a testimony to the best offered in Africa’s largest and most populated city”, she stated.

 


Early investors are now welcome as the developers have opened up sales to a limited availability of 50 plots only on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Development is at full speed and 26 access roads in the estate are nearing completion. At Makarios, we won’t just sell you an unfathomable dream, we are backing it up with verifiable actions. In the next couple of months, this development will change both the skyline and general perception of Ibeju Lekki, showing the region’s growth and ability”, Egwejemu added.

 

