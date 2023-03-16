News

Estate Developers endorse Sanwo-Olu, urge voters not to gamble with Lagos

Posted on

A group of Real Estate Developers in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State has endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu. The group pleaded with residents of the state to reelect Sanwo-Olu for a second term based on his scorecard and experience. Speaking on behalf of the group at a press conference, Mr Iyke Kelvin Asogwa, said electing an inexperienced person as governor of the state would amount to gambling with the state’s progress. Asogwa said their understanding of the crucial role government plays in creating an enabling environment for business to thrive and ensure the needed economic development, was part of the decision behind our campaign for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election. He said: “Over the last four years, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has worked tirelessly to create an environ ment that is business-friendly. “In the real estate industry, he understands the challenges facing the sector in Lagos state and through his leadership and vision, he has been able to work hard to ensure the issues are eliminated.” “Continuity as we all know has an important role to play in the development of any state and economy.”

Our Reporters

