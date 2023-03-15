Estate Developers endorse Sanwo-Olu, urges voters not to gamble with Lagos

A group of Real Estate Developers in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State has endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The group pleaded with residents of the state to re-elect Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term based on his scorecard and experience.

Speaking on behalf of the group at a press conference, Mr Iyke Kelvin Asogwa, said electing an inexperienced person as governor of the state would amount to gambling with the state’s progress.

Asogwa said their understanding of the crucial role government plays in creating an enabling environment for business to thrive and ensure the needed economic development, was part of the decision behind our campaign for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

He said, “Over the last four years, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has worked tirelessly to create an environment that is business-friendly. In the real estate industry, he understands the challenges facing the sector in Lagos state and through his leadership and vision, he has been able to work hard to ensure the issues are eliminated.

“Continuity as we all know has an important role to play in the development of any state and economy. This is the reason behind our unanimous endorsement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

On his part, celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, who is a member of the group, said Governor Sanwo-Olu understands the importance of collaboration and has worked hard to create policies and initiatives that are designed to stimulate economic growth, especially in the real estate sector by cooperating with developers across the state.

Okechukwu pleaded with the residents of the state to re-elect the Sanwo-Olu for progress and continuity.

