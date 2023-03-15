News

Estate Developers endorse Sanwo-Olu, urges voters not to gamble with Lagos

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A group of Real Estate Developers in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State has endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The group pleaded with residents of the state to re-elect Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term based on his scorecard and experience.

Speaking on behalf of the group at a press conference, Mr Iyke Kelvin Asogwa, said electing an inexperienced person as governor of the state would amount to gambling with the state’s progress.

Asogwa said their understanding of the crucial role government plays in creating an enabling environment for business to thrive and ensure the needed economic development, was part of the decision behind our campaign for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

He said, “Over the last four years, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has worked tirelessly to create an environment that is business-friendly. In the real estate industry, he understands the challenges facing the sector in Lagos state and through his leadership and vision, he has been able to work hard to ensure the issues are eliminated.

“Continuity as we all know has an important role to play in the development of any state and economy. This is the reason behind our unanimous endorsement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

On his part, celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, who is a member of the group, said Governor Sanwo-Olu understands the importance of collaboration and has worked hard to create policies and initiatives that are designed to stimulate economic growth, especially in the real estate sector by cooperating with developers across the state.

Okechukwu pleaded with the residents of the state to re-elect the Sanwo-Olu for progress and continuity.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Onitiri to INEC on 2023 Polls: Don’t cause anarchy, ensure fairness

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC), has been advised to conduct the 2023 general elections according to the rules and constitution of the country.  Speaking in Lagos yesterday, socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, said the elections must be fair, free credible and transparent to prevent anarchy or any unnecessary constitutional […]
News

Adeleke pays N1.5bn to Osun pensioners

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday released N1.528 billion bond certificates to retired state and local government workers. The state government also released N350 million as gratuities for payment of retired civil servants. The governor disclosed this while presenting the bond certificates to retire civil servants in Osogbo. He said: “I ordered the release of […]
News

JOHESU chairman crowned King of Opu-Nembe Kingdom

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions of Nigeria, (JOHESU), Biobelemoye Josiah, has emerged as the Ogbodo VIII, Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa State. Josiah, who is also the national president of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, (MHWUN), attained the royal stool after defeating two others at the final contest to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica