Estate firm appoints business director

Foreshore Waters, one of Nigeria’s leading real estate development companies has appointed Mrs. Joy Ogbebor as its new sales business director. She replaced Ms. Evelyn Edumoh, who left the company in July 2020 and ceases to represent the company in any capacity.

 

As sales business director, the company said in a statement that she would be saddled with the responsibility of overseeing all sales operations, organisational strategy, business development, revenue growth activities and overall strategic steer of the Foreshore Waters team.

 

Ogbebor, who had an impressive career spanning up to two decades in the aviation and real estate sectors, obtained a degree in accounting from the University of Benin.

