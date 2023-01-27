News

Estate Firm moves to address housing deficit in Nigeria

The Managing Director of the Gafford Property and Homes, Gbadebo Olamerun, has said the firm is ready to play a part in addressing housing deficits in Nigeria. Speaking at the groundbreaking of its Ogudu Delight Estate, Olamerun said the estate is for the superrich, middle-class and upcoming middle-class. Olamerun said: “Gafford Property is launching and breaking the ground for the Ogudu Delight Estate. “Ogudu Delight will be sitting on a hectare of land and we are proposing to build 14 units of four-bedroom duplexes. “We are building 13 units four bedroom duplexes and one unit of a five-bedroom duplex.”

 

