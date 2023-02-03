News

Estate Firm partners Lagos govt to reclaim Makoko

The Minister of Environment, Abdullahi Mohammed, has promised to secure and change the aesthetics of all waterfronts in Lagos State with a master plan to reclaim 60 hectares of Makoko waterfront. Speaking at an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) assessment panel being undertaken by FBT Coral Estate in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, Mohammed said the purpose of the project includes dredging and land reclamation of Makoko waterfront on the shore-line of Lagos Lagoon. Mohammed represented by a Deputy Director in the Ministry, Engineer Gomwalk Celestine, said, “The proposed dredging is a sub-project under the constriction phase of FBT Coral Estate.

Approximately 60 hectares of land will be reclaimed to create large-scale jobs for both skilled and unskilled labour amongst others. The details of the project and conceptual design/layout will be presented today.” The Minister stressed that the project is sited in an environmentally sensitive area that it follows that the location is very rich in biodiversity and that the project will be associated with some significant environmental, social and health hazards that need to be carefully identified and adequately mitigated.

 

Kebbi school kidnap: One dies as army rescues students, teachers

• 82 bandits killed – Police Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar , yesterday confirmed that all kidnapped victims of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State have been rescued with one student confirmed dead. Bandits on Thursday stormed the school, kidnapping several students alongside their teachers and others yet to […]
IGP: We’ll collaborate with INEC for credible, peaceful 2023 polls

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has assured that the 2023 general elections will be free, fair and credible, contrary to fears in some quarters. The police chief made the undertaking in remarks at the strategic Police Managers’ Conference held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday. He said: “I assure all […]
Ukraine: Nigeria eases EU’s gas crisis with N447bn export

Three European countries, Spain, France and Portugal are set to receive succour from Nigeria with the supply of 592,753 tonnes of liquefied natural gas laden in eight vessels this month. The gas is valued at N447billion ($637.8million). Nigeria’s gas export to Europe recently received a boost following frequent cut by Russian as a part of […]

