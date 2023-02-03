Estate Firm partners Lagos govt to reclaim Makoko

The Minister of Environment, Abdullahi Mohammed, has promised to secure and change the aesthetics of all waterfronts in Lagos State with a master plan to reclaim 60 hectares of Makoko waterfront. Speaking at an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) assessment panel being undertaken by FBT Coral Estate in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, Mohammed said the purpose of the project includes dredging and land reclamation of Makoko waterfront on the shore-line of Lagos Lagoon. Mohammed represented by a Deputy Director in the Ministry, Engineer Gomwalk Celestine, said, “The proposed dredging is a sub-project under the constriction phase of FBT Coral Estate.

Approximately 60 hectares of land will be reclaimed to create large-scale jobs for both skilled and unskilled labour amongst others. The details of the project and conceptual design/layout will be presented today.” The Minister stressed that the project is sited in an environmentally sensitive area that it follows that the location is very rich in biodiversity and that the project will be associated with some significant environmental, social and health hazards that need to be carefully identified and adequately mitigated.

