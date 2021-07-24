News

ESTHER BENYEOGO EMERGES AS THE WINNER OF THE VOICE NIGERIA

Esther Benyeogo emerged the winner of season 3 of the international talent show, The Voice Nigeria, on Saturday, 24 July 2021, after 18 weeks of breathtaking performances. She gained the highest number of votes, to beat out the other top 5 talents to walk home with the coveted prizes including a cash reward of 10 Million Naira, an SUV, and a recording contract from Universal Music Group.

Speaking on her win, Esther stated: “I am grateful to The Voice Nigeria and my fans out there for this amazing experience. It has been my utmost joy to come on your screens every week and share my gift on such a huge platform. This win is even more special for me because it is one thing to know you have a gift, but it means everything to be recognized for that gift. I must however give thanks to God without whom I would not be here today and also appreciate my family and friends for their love, support, and prayers. Of course, I am thankful to my Coach, Coach Darey, for making my time here truly rewarding, and for equipping me with the skills to give this my best shot.”

Coach Darey, who guided Esther tirelessly through the entire competition, praised her saying, “Esther has consistently shown throughout the season that she is indeed phenomenal. Her passion, dedication and commitment to improvement were clear signs that she had her eye on the prize and I cannot be more pleased by the outcome. Certainly, all the talents this season devoted themselves to every one of their performances, but evidently, Esther stood out and I am so proud to have been her coach. It is my great pleasure to congratulate Esther on this big win! Now, it is time for us to celebrate.”

The Voice Nigeria Season 3 with all its excitement was produced for the first time in Nigeria by Livespot360 and UN1TY Limited. This season, Coach Waje and Coach Yemi Alade, alongside new Coaches— Darey and Falz, went on the hunt for the next champion of the show among 13,000 applicants. The viewers and fans of the show made their final decision at the grand finale, voting Esther Benyeogo Season’s 3 winner.

The Voice Nigeria Season 3 was proudly sponsored by First Bank, Baba Ijebu, Airtel Nigeria, and snack sponsor Minimie.

