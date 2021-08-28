ESTHER DAVID EDOHO: Govt should embrace tourism as our latest oil boom

Esther David Edoho is the founder and chief executive officer of Portable Itinerary Agents Limited (Otherwise known as Portable Travel), she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA of how her love and passion for travels led her into the travel world and her journey in tour business

Background

Esther David Edoho is the founder and chief executive officer of Portable Itinerary Agents Limited, popularly known as Portable Travel. The young and dedicated travel professional hails from Ekid in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. She attended The Apostolic High School in Esit Urua, Eket, University of Uyo where she obtained a Diploma in Law and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Houdegbe North American University, Benin Republic. She is currently pursuing Masters of Science degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution.

Inspired by love for travel

Edoho’s foray into the world of travel was ignited by her love for travel and it was something she did for pleasure, offering travel advisory and assistance to friends and course mates who needed guidance while in school. ‘‘My journey in the travel world started way back in my university days when I used to help my friends and course mates to find the right travel solutions to their travel needs,’’ she recounts. It never crossed her mind that some day she will become a professional tour operator, as she says that: ‘‘But then I never considered a career in travels as it was one of those things you do for love especially since you have passion for it and since you are in a position to offer advice or help why not.’’ However, years later her passion for travels got the better part of her as she in 2018 turned her passion into a business when she founded Portable Itinerary Agents Limited. ‘‘What inspired me to set up tour company is my passion and because it has always been something that I have always loved doing,’’ she says. Adding that: ‘‘While in school my holidays were great deals for me because it was always an avenue to visit and exploring new places. Since I schooled in Benin Republic I had the opportunity of discovery West Africa countries and most times I enjoyed road trips and night journey because of the sightseeing opportunity that it offered.’’

It is a way of life

For her, the choice of tour operation services when she finally decided for the world of travel was not only a natural choice but because travel has become a way of life for her. ‘‘I choose tour operation services because that was the first thing fate introduced to me when I just began to understand life and being exposed to it by default, experiencing it,’’ says Edoho. ‘‘It has made it not a choice but a way of life for me,’’ she adds.

Focus on outbound and inbound tours

She discloses that she specialises in both outbound and inbound tour services. With no special bias as to preferences in packaging tours, she, however, noted that resort stays and historical places in Nigeria are top notch for her. ‘‘My first tour package was a memorable one, though stressful but was worthwhile,’’ she says of her baptism as a professional tour operator. Tour packages s h e says is a n exciting venture as s h e disclos- es the preoc- cupation of a tour oper- a t o r to in- clude; ‘‘plan- ning, organis- i n g the tours, people and everything that are needed for the tour as well as making sure that the all the plans come into play.’’ Achieving a successful tour, she says: ‘‘It is not easy, but easy. Generally, life is not easy but since it is what I enjoy doing, you end up being happy at the end of everything.’’

Nigerians don’t value what

we have One of the challenges as a tour operator selling domestic tours, she says is the difficult nature of Nigerians and their attitude to anything Nigeria. ‘‘We Nigerians don’t value what we have and most times we feel we would not get value for what you pay for which makes us embrace more of outbound tourism.’’ Also a pain in the neck, she says is Nigeria government, which she says is not paying serious attention to tourism. ‘‘Our government is not helping us do well in the tourism sector because most of our tourist sites are not in good condition. Insecurity, bad roads and accessibility are contending issues. Her wish for tourism, she says is for the government to treat it as a priority as it does oil and gas sector. ‘‘Government should embrace tourism as our latest oil boom in Nigeria. ‘‘An average Nigerian sees it as a waste of time,’’she discloses of domestic tours. However, she says consistence and perseverance have kept her going despite these challenges. One development that she is glad about is the fact that there is beginning to be an increasing awareness by Nigerians on domestic tours. A development she attributes to COVID-19 pandemic, which makes international travels difficult. But whether this will translate into business for tour operators is another thing. However, Edoho is optimistic that business patronage would increase in due course.

Pleasant experiences

Looking back, she says the journey has been challenging, however, it has created pleasant experiences for her. It has been worthwhile though with different challenges that have created wonderful experiences,’’ she says, adding that: ‘‘I love the fact that I also enjoy what I do. My passion and interest have kept me going.’’

Fulfillment

Despite the challenges, Edoho reveals that she is fulfilled as a tour operator doing what she enjoys doing best. ‘‘I am very much fulfilled.’’

To become tourism ambassador

‘‘The future is so bright,’’ she says, as she reveals to you that: ‘‘I am looking forward to become an ambassador of tourism someday.’’

Most fascinating destination

Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River State, she says is the most fascinating destination in Nigeria for her: ‘‘Because it is a unique place to be starting from the climate being so different from the Nigeria climate. The environment is like when you are in America during the winter.’’

Sight on Maldives

As a tour operator, the next destination on her basket, she says is Maldives. ‘‘Because I want to experience Seaplane landing.’’

