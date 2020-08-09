Esther Ijewere berths with ‘Get Talking with Esthe’

Esther Ijewere, who has carved a niche for herself as a social activist and convener of several developmental projects, has announced her latest engagement, an online show called “Get Talking with Esther”.

The multi-award winning author and columnist said the show is aimed at helping people find their voices and communicate their thoughts, as well as promote positivity via social media. Esther started her career over 10 years ago as a social activist, and she has since taken her gift to other areas, doing humanit

arian work and giving hope to the helpless and downtrodden in the society. Her Initiatives include; Walk against rape, Women of Rubies, Men who Inspire and Rubygirls, all under the umbrella of Rubies Ink Initiative. “I am very expressive, I love to write and read. I love to celebrate people and give them hope. I love when I can feel peoples’ thought through words,”Esther said.

“Basically, I want to use my platform, experiences and skill for social good to give everyone a voice. We are going to be fixing broken tables and bringing “Under the table” conversations to the front burner for positivity.

Sharing life experiences, healing and learning,” she added. “Get talking with Esther” is designed to be a #Tweetchat session that will guarantee the ambience of a show.

Those who follow the chats will have the opportunity of winning free gifts, food, and cash prizes weekly. The show is slated to kick off 8th August is supported by Greenbliss Apartments and Abimbola Oki’s Dpotters Catering services

