ESUT’s Acting VC resumes, flags off COVID-19 protocol campaign

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) resumed academic exercise yesterday after months of forced holiday due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. However, to ensure safety of the returning students, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Eze had flagged off a COVID-19 hygiene protocol campaign, which included hand-washing with soap, use of hand sanitizer and wearing of face masks before entering the university. Eze demonstrated the exercise at the entrance gate to the main campus of the University at Agbani, where other heads of academic and administrative units and returning students participated in the exercise.

The Vice-Chancellor announced that with regard to social distancing in classrooms, the university was only doing a phased resumption so that only first year and final year students would resume first while other levels join subsequently.

He said: “We have reopened today because today is 19th October 2020 and we are happy everything is on course. You can see we have adequate arrangement for ensuring that the students enter the university safely. “You can see here there are buckets, water, soap detergents, hand sanitizers and all other safety measures to ensure that students get actually disinfected or just ready to enter to resume our full academic activities without any hitch. So we fall in line with the COVID-19 protocol.”

Like this: Like Loading...