Eswatini Air set to commence ser vice with Johannesburg flights

Eswatini Air has finally announced its readiness to get off the ground to the sky with the launch of its inaugural flight services to Johannesburg, South Africa later in the month. This is as the airline also unveiled its operating schedule, fare, and notice of reservations systems. According to report by Eturbonews.com, this development brings to an end the long wait for the commencement of Eswatini Air flights. Recognising that this is a brand new operation, the airline is requiring caution to ensure a smooth entry into the market, as it has deemed it proper to introduce service in four phases: Phase I will be the launch at King Mswati III International Airport (SHO) in Johannesburg (JNB) with flights operating twice daily, starting March 26. Phase II will commence on April 14 and will add four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Phase III will add Harare (HRE) to the schedule, starting April 14, with four more flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Phase IV will be the final launch phase and will add Cape Town to the route network beginning June 2. There will be three flights per week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Eswatini Air is an Eswatini-based airline and the flag carrier for the nation. It has originally planned to commence operations in June 2022, the airline secured an AOC in December 2022 after some delays.

