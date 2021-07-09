Etebo completes Watford loan move

Super Eagles midfielder Oghene Etebo has undergone a medical with newlypromoted Watford ahead of a move away from English rivals Stoke City. The 25-year-old will join the English Premier League side on a season-long loan with an option to buy. It will be Etebo’s third loan from Stoke since he signed a five-year deal with them just ahead of playing for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Last season, he was with Galatasaray, for whom he played 26 times, and his time in Turkey followed a stint in Spain with Getafe. Etebo made his international debut for Nigeria in March 2016 and has won 38 caps, scoring twice for the three-time African champions. Named CAF’s most promising talent for 2015, Etebo was top scorer as Nigeria won that year’s African U-23 championship before he then scored four goals to help his country clinch Olympic bronze at Rio 2016.
Kane hat-trick as Spurs hit seven to reach Europa group stage
Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and Dele Alli also found the target to help Tottenham reach the group stage of the Europa League courtesy of a hugely entertaining victory over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa. With this their seventh game in 19 gruelling days at the start of the season, you would have forgiven Spurs […]
Eriksen stable after collapse on pitch during Euro 2020 match
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is stable in hospital after collapsing during his country’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen. The Inter star went down during the opening half of the Group B match and required extensive medical attention on the pitch before he was removed on a stretcher. After Eriksen was taken […]
Euro roundup: Barcelona held by Levante in 3-3 thriller; Sporting win title
• Barcelona drop crucial points in six-goal thriller • Sporting claim first league triumph since 2002 Barcelona’s La Liga title hopes were dealt a massive blow after they twice blew the lead to draw 3-3 at Levante. A late goal from Sergio León meant Barcelona could only climb above Real Madrid into second place, a point […]
