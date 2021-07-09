Sports

Etebo completes Watford loan move

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles midfielder Oghene Etebo has undergone a medical with newlypromoted Watford ahead of a move away from English rivals Stoke City. The 25-year-old will join the English Premier League side on a season-long loan with an option to buy. It will be Etebo’s third loan from Stoke since he signed a five-year deal with them just ahead of playing for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Last season, he was with Galatasaray, for whom he played 26 times, and his time in Turkey followed a stint in Spain with Getafe. Etebo made his international debut for Nigeria in March 2016 and has won 38 caps, scoring twice for the three-time African champions. Named CAF’s most promising talent for 2015, Etebo was top scorer as Nigeria won that year’s African U-23 championship before he then scored four goals to help his country clinch Olympic bronze at Rio 2016.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Kane hat-trick as Spurs hit seven to reach Europa group stage

Posted on Author Reporter

  Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and Dele Alli also found the target to help Tottenham reach the group stage of the Europa League courtesy of a hugely entertaining victory over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa. With this their seventh game in 19 gruelling days at the start of the season, you would have forgiven Spurs […]
Sports

Eriksen stable after collapse on pitch during Euro 2020 match

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is stable in hospital after collapsing during his country’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.   The Inter star went down during the opening half of the Group B match and required extensive medical attention on the pitch before he was removed on a stretcher. After Eriksen was taken […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Barcelona held by Levante in 3-3 thriller; Sporting win title

Posted on Author Reporter

• Barcelona drop crucial points in six-goal thriller • Sporting claim first league triumph since 2002 Barcelona’s La Liga title hopes were dealt a massive blow after they twice blew the lead to draw 3-3 at Levante. A late goal from Sergio León meant Barcelona could only climb above Real Madrid into second place, a point […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica