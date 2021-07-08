Sports

Etebo too expensive for Galatasaray

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Galatasaray have considered a €7.5 million buy-out option for Oghenekaro Etebo too high just as the midfielder himself admitted his future is unclear for the time being. Etebo spent last season on loan at Galatasaray from English Championship side Stoke City. He made 30 appearances for the Istanbul giants. Media reports said coach Fatih Terim has not included Etebo in his plans for the new season. The Super Eagles midfielder himself said he would return to England before he knows what is next for him. “For now, I have to return to Stoke City for the pre-season camp because my contract is still going on,” he disclosed. “I need to talk to our coach. Will I return to Galatasaray or not? “I don’t know if I’m going to a new team. But the door is still open and anything can happen at any moment.” Etebo has been linked with another loan transfer to Turkey

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NFF still in search of Grade A friendlies for Eagles

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that the body is still in search of grade A friendly matches to prepare the Super Eagles for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting in September 2021. Pinnick said this while defending the warm up match arranged for the team against the Indomitable Lions of […]
Sports

AFCON 2021: Eagles to ferry three points off Squirrels in Cotonou

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leaders Nigeria insist they will go for the three points when they come face to face with neighbours Benin Republic in Porto Novo on Saturday, in one of the Day 5 games of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series. With three –pointer Sierra Leone scheduled to commence hostilities with bottom –placed Lesotho at […]
Sports

Pogba is staying at United – Agent

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba will not be sold by Manchester United this summer and new contract discussions will start soon, says the France midfielder’s agent. The 27-year-old – an £89m signing from Juventus in 2016 – suffered from injuries last season but impressed in patches on his return as United finished third in the Premier League, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica