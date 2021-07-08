Etebo too expensive for Galatasaray

Galatasaray have considered a €7.5 million buy-out option for Oghenekaro Etebo too high just as the midfielder himself admitted his future is unclear for the time being. Etebo spent last season on loan at Galatasaray from English Championship side Stoke City. He made 30 appearances for the Istanbul giants. Media reports said coach Fatih Terim has not included Etebo in his plans for the new season. The Super Eagles midfielder himself said he would return to England before he knows what is next for him. “For now, I have to return to Stoke City for the pre-season camp because my contract is still going on,” he disclosed. “I need to talk to our coach. Will I return to Galatasaray or not? “I don’t know if I’m going to a new team. But the door is still open and anything can happen at any moment.” Etebo has been linked with another loan transfer to Turkey
Related Articles
NFF still in search of Grade A friendlies for Eagles
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that the body is still in search of grade A friendly matches to prepare the Super Eagles for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting in September 2021. Pinnick said this while defending the warm up match arranged for the team against the Indomitable Lions of […]
AFCON 2021: Eagles to ferry three points off Squirrels in Cotonou
Leaders Nigeria insist they will go for the three points when they come face to face with neighbours Benin Republic in Porto Novo on Saturday, in one of the Day 5 games of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series. With three –pointer Sierra Leone scheduled to commence hostilities with bottom –placed Lesotho at […]
Pogba is staying at United – Agent
Paul Pogba will not be sold by Manchester United this summer and new contract discussions will start soon, says the France midfielder’s agent. The 27-year-old – an £89m signing from Juventus in 2016 – suffered from injuries last season but impressed in patches on his return as United finished third in the Premier League, […]
