Eterna Oil: Radiating signs of recovery

Following ease in social distancing measures and other regulatory initiatives, Eterna Oil is tagging along with signs of recovery CHRIS UGWU, writes.

The operating environment for oil and gas sector in the Nigerian like other sectors has remained very challenging with enormous economic and securities issues.

The effect of rapid devaluation of naira has wiped out billions of naira in market capitalisation for Nigeria’s fledgling oil and gas companies.

Challenges of insecurity and other high costs of operations attributable to poor infrastructure have also continued to make the business operating environment difficult – especially the oil and gas sector of the economy.

The industry has also continued to experience sustained pressure on its cash flow due to delay in payments of subsidies, resulting in huge financial expenses.

Eterna Oil Plc, like others, has continued to get its fair share from the mixed fortune, as it continues to struggle under pressure of high cost of operating environment. Market watchers attribute the situation primarily to the on-going weaker global commodity demand and pricing environment coupled with the rising refining expenditures.

The oil firm’s earnings, which has been heavily hurt following increasing challenging operating milieu returned to profitability during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

According to analysts, the overall result was due to consistent ease in social distancing measures in Q3 and the jump in PMS prices after government effected the full deregulation of the commodity in early September When the closing gong rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N5.70 per share. Financials Eterna Oil began 2018 financial year with a drop of 25 per cent in profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The unaudited report showed that the group recorded a profit after tax of N510.818 million in 2018 from N681.511 million reported in 2017. Profit before tax stood at N751.203 million in 2018 from N1.002 billion reported a year earlier. Revenue however grew by five per cent from N51.960 billion to N54.332 million in 2017 representing a growth of 25 per cent.

Cost of sales grew by five per cent to close at N52.976 billion from N50.382 billion in 2017. The group’s half year results showed revenue of N172.979 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as against N79.639 billion in 2017, accounting for 117 per cent increase. Profit after tax dropped by eight per cent to N965.274 million in 2018 from N1.042 billion in 2017 while profit before tax equally shed eight per cent from N1.542 billion as against N1.419 billion posted in 2018. Cost of sales grew by 121 per cent to N170.434 billion from N77.281 billion in 2017.

The group ended third quarter ended September 30, 2018 with 42 per cent decline in profit after tax to N1.175 billion from N2.022 billion in 2017. Profit before tax equally dropped by 42 per cent to N1.728 billion from N2.973 billion in 2017. Its revenue grew by 64 per cent to N205.362 billion from N125.454 billion in 2017. Cost of sales stood at N201.626 billion from N121.088 billion.

The oil firm was able to pay a dividend of 25 kobo per ordinary share while the company also recorded a 45.57 per cent increase in revenue of N251.8 million in 2018 compared to N173 billion in 2017.

Due to high cost of doing business in Nigeria, unprecedented high cost of landing petroleum products and thinning margins on our product lines, gross profit declined by 27 per cent while profit before tax declined by 29 per cent to N1.9 million from N2.8 million reflective of the reduced margins and increased cost of operations. It posted a 33 per cent drop in profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The oil firm posted a net profit of N341.444 million during the first quarter of the year as against N510.818 million reported a year earlier, accounting for a drop of 33 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N502.123 million during the period under review, from N751.203 posted in 2018, equally representing 33 per cent decline. However, revenue grew by 11 per cent from N54.332 billion in 2018 to N60.472 billion in 2019.

Cost of sales stood at N201.626 billion from N121.088 billion. It also posted a 88 per cent drop in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2019.

According to the unaudited report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm posted a net profit of N112.228 million reported a year earlier, accounting for a drop of 88 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N165.041 million during the period under review, from N1.419 billion posted in 2018, equally representing 88 per cent decline. The firm’s revenue dropped by 10 per cent from N172.979 billion in 2018 to N155.767 billion in 2019.

Cost of sales stood at N153.488 billion from N170.434 billion while finance charges rose by 308 per cent to close at N827.78 million from N202.872 million. Following the consistent easing of social distancing measures in Q3 and the jump in PMS prices after the government affected the full deregulation of the commodity in early September Eterna Oil posted a profit after tax of N193.572 million for the nine months ended September, 30 2020 as against N150.185 million posted in 2019 representing a growth of 29 per cent.

Profit before tax stood at N407.181 million from N220.861 million in 2019.

The oil firm recorded a revenue of N43.986 billion for the review period from N211.258 billion in 2019, accounting for a decline of 79.18 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N40.163 billion in 2020 from N207.604 billion in 2019.

Challenges/way forward According to reports, Eterna Oil Chairman, Shehu Dikko, recently announced to shareholders that the company was on course for a five-year strategic plan designed to take it to a higher level of success.

“As part of executing the plan, we acquired 14 additional retail outlets in 2018. We are consistently measuring our performance against set targets and the board is providing the oversight to ensure that management delivers on the plans,”

Dikko told shareholders at the last annual general meeting in Lagos. The chairman noted that the company remained committed to making sure its operations positively impact communities, which is the reason it keeps maintaining cordial relationships with all host communities including youth groups, women groups, community development groups and paramount rulers.

Mahmud Tukur, Managing Director of Eterna Plc, said the company was expanding its downstream operations despite Nigeria’s challenging operating environment.

Making a case for the company’s downstream business, the company boss said Eterna Oil’s growth plan was based on a “longer-term vision” with the knowledge that actual profit margins are at the pumps or at the point of sale. He said the company operated at high standards at par with the IOCs coupled with local knowledge of the operating environment, thereby giving it a competitive edge in its downstream operations.

“On this, let us first look at the rise of the super independents who have now become majors. We’ve seen new majors beyond the traditional Mobil, Total etc. Now the divestment is the fact that the operating environment is challenging but as a local operator, we know how to operate in this environment,” he said. Tukur said downstream deregulation was long overdue, and although a very political and sensitive issue, it has rather become imperative for industry growth.

Although, he commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for its efforts on availability of products, he, however, noted that supply was still fraught with challenges and associated cost.

Speaking further, Tukur said Eterna’s five-year strategic plan focused on three major areas – oil, lubricants and other new businesses, adding that despite the environmental challenges, the company is looking forward to acquiring additional 200 filling stations within the plan period.

He said apart from lubricant, which is Eterna’s mainstay, venturing into retail stations was part of the new focus, to be contracted through franchising, leasing, and acquisition, to double available capacity.

According to him, “we are not just acquiring stations; we are also getting strategic locations, where we can get value for money.” He, however, expressed disappointment in supply inequality in the market and accused NNPC of servicing mainly the majors and big names, which guarantees product availability to consumers. To sustain expansion in the West African/ECOWAS sub-region, Tukur also unveiled plans to raise additional funds by way of debt or equities.

Eterna also recently notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public that some of its substantial shareholders have formally informed the Board that they are in negotiations to sell equity holdings in the company to a new investor.

The company, in a statement by Bunmi Agagu, Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser, said as part of the process of the prospective sale, the proposed new investor intends to undertake due diligence exercise on the company.

The board has reviewed the request for due diligence and approved same at its meeting held on December 21, 2020.

Last line

As the oil firm gradually returns to profitability, it is expected that flattening of COVID-19 and improvement in micro-economy would help reposition the company

