Eterna Oil returns to loss position on cost pressure

Volatility in the overall economic and business climate has impacted negatively on the earnings of Eterna Oil Plc., CHRIS UGWU writes

The operating environment for oil and gas sector in Nigeria, like other sectors, has remained very challenging with enormous economic and security issues. The effect of rapid devaluation has wiped out billions of naira in market capitalisation for Nigeria’s fledgling oil and gas companies.

Challenges of insecurity and other high costs of operation attributable to poor infrastructure have also continued to make the business operating environment difficult, especially the oil and gas sector of the economy.

The industry has also continued to experience sustained pressure on its cash flow due to delay in payment of subsidies resulting in huge financial expenses. Eterna Oil Plc, like others, has continued to get its fair share from the mixed fortune, as it continues to struggle under high cost pressure.

Market watchers attribute the situation primarily to the on-going weak global commodity demand and pricing environment coupled with the rising refining expenditures.

The oil firm’s earnings, which had returned to profitability following ease of social distancing measures, was heavily hurt and returned to loss during Q4’21 due to increasing challenging operating milieu. When the closing gong rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N5.25 per share.

Financials

Eterna Oil started the 2019 financial year unimpressive with a post of 33 per cent drop in profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The oil firm posted a net profit of N341.444 million during the first quarter of the year as against N510.818 million reported a year earlier, accounting for a drop of 33 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N502.123 million during the period under review, from N751.203 posted in 2018, equally representing 33 per cent decline.

However, revenue grew by 11 per cent from N54.332 billion in 2018 to N60.472 billion in 2019. It also posted an 88 per cent drop in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2019.

According to the unaudited report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm posted a net profit of N112.228 million during the half year as against N965.274 million reported a year earlier, accounting for a drop of 88 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N165.041 million during the period under review, from N1.419 billion posted in 2018, equally representing 88 per cent decline. The firm’s revenue dropped by 10 per cent from N172.979 billion in 2018 to N155.767 billion in 2019. Cost of sales stood at N153.488 billion from N170.434 billion while finance charges rose by 308 per cent to close at N827.78 million from N202.872 million. Eterna Oil reported a 87 per cent drop in profit after tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The oil firm reported PAT of N150.185 million in 2019 as against N1.175 billion reported in 2018, representing a drop of 87 per cent. Profit before tax equally dropped by 87 per cent to N220.861 million in 2019 from N1.728 billion in 2018.

While revenue grew by 3 per cent to N211.258 billion from N205.362 billion in 2018, cost of sales equally grew by 3 per cent from N201.626 billion to N207.604 billion in N2019. Eterna Oil ended year 2019 on a negative note as it slipped into loss position with a loss after tax of N144.289 million for the financial year ended December 31,2019 as against profit after tax of N1.008 billion recorded in 2018.

According to the audited report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm posted PBT of N111.440 million in 2019 as against N1.989 billion reported in 2018, representing a drop of 94.39 per cent. While revenue dropped by 8.97 per cent to N229.274 billion from N251.877 billion in 2018, cost of sales stood at N224.324 billion from N247.235 billion in N2018. Eterna Oil began the 2020 financial year on a sustained loss position.

The oil firm recorded a loss after tax of N358.280 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 from profit after tax of N341.443 million posted in 2019. Loss before tax stood at N274.124 million from pretax profit of N502.123 billion. Revenue dropped by 70.98 per cent from N60.472 billion in 2019 to N17.545 billion in 2020.

For the half year ended June 2020, revenue declined by -81.7 per cent to N28.519 billion from N155.767 billion in the previous quarter. Profit before tax declined by 56.5 per cent to N71.864 million from N165.041 million posted in 2019. Loss after tax stood at N66.580 million from a profit of N112.228 million recorded in 2019. Net assets declined by -0.5 per cent from N12.4 billion to N12.3 billion posted a year earlier.

Following the consistent easing of social distancing measures in Q3 and the jump in PMS prices after government effected full deregulation of the commodity in early September, Eterna Oil posted a profit after tax of N193.572 million for the nine months ended September, 30 2020 as against N150.185 million posted in 2019 representing a growth of 29 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N407.181 million from N220.861 million in 2019. The oil firm recorded a revenue of N43.986 billion for the review period from N211.258 billion in 2019, accounting for a decline of 79.18 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N40.163 billion in 2020 from N207.604 billion in 2019. According to reports, Eterna’s total revenue fell significantly to the lowest in six years by -74.39 per cent Y-o-Y from N229.27 billion in 2019 to N58.72 billion in 2020 due partly to decline in sales and partly due to changes in revenue reporting in 2020.

A breakdown of the 2020 revenue showed that the Group derived 85 per cent of its revenue from retail and industrial fuels up from 24 per cent in 2019; 13 per cent from lubricants and petrochemical up from four per cent in 2019; and two per cent from trading activities down from 72 per cent in 2019. The group’s profit before tax rose by +391.88 per cent Y-o-Y from N111.44 million in 2019 to N548.15 million in 2020 but was lower than the group’s profit before tax in years before 2019.

The increase in PBT was driven by large falls in finance income and finance cost. Specifically, finance income dipped by -87.72 per cent Y-o-Y from N239.10 million in 2019 to N29.37 million in 2020 due to declines in interest income on short- dated deposits. Finance cost also dipped by -31.67 per cent Y-o-Y to N1.02bn in 2020 from N1.49 billion in 2019 due mainly to the drop in interest on long-term financing.

Eterna Oil began 2021 financial year with a profit after tax of N254.453 million for the first quarter ended March 2021 as against a loss of N358.279 million in 2020. Profit before tax stood at 374.196 million in 2021 from a loss of N274.124 million in 2020. However revenue dropped by 17.98 per cent to N14.389 billion in 2021 from N17.545 million in 2020 while cost of sales was N13.007 billion from N16.265 billion in 2020.

For the half year ended June 2021, the oil firm sustained profit momentum with report of a profit after tax of N310.572 million against a loss of N66.580 million in 2020. Profit before tax stood at N403.477 million in contrast to N71.864 million in 2020. Revenue grew by 33.21 per cent to N37.990 billion in 2021 from N28.518 billion in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N35.373 billion in 2021 from N26.175 billion in 2020.

The company extended gains in Q3’21 as profit before tax rose to for the N415.988 million in September 2021 as against N193.572 million in 2020. Profit before tax was N566.885 million in 2021 in contrast to N407.181 million posted in comparable period of 2020. Revenue rose by 39.52 per cent to N61.372 billion in 2021 from N43.986 billion in 2020 while cost of sales stood at 57.049 billion from N40.163 billion in 2020. However, the oil firm returned to loss position following a negative bottom line in Q4 2021 as the group posted a loss after tax of N851.620 million for the period ended December 31, 2021 from a profit of N605.537 million. Loss before tax stood at N647.928 million from a PBT of N702.460 million in 2020. Revenue grew by 39.14 per cent to N82.577 billion in 2021 from N59.347 billion in 2020 while cost of sales rose by 44.88 per cent from N53.886 billion in 2020 to N78.075 billion in 2021.

Looking ahead

Rainoil Limited, a major player in the downstream oil and gas industry, recently completed the acquisition of majority shares in Eterna Plc, a publicly listed oil and gas company.

The acquisition was executed through its investment arm, Preline Limited. Eterna Plc, a major player in the downstream sector of Nigeria’s oil industry, had, late 2020, issued a public statement notifying shareholders, The Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public of negotiations by substantial shareholders to sell equity holdings in the company.

In August 2021, Eterna announced the execution of a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) enabling Preline Limited to acquire 794,969,774 shares. Commenting on the transaction, the Group Managing Director, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, said: “The acquisition is in alignment with our targeted expansion strategy across the oil and gas value chain, and will position the company for sustainable growth and superior value creation for all our stakeholders.

“It also underlines our commitment to Nigeria at this critical evolution point of the Energy Sector. We also expect that this will reinvigorate the fortunes of Eterna Plc and optimize the company for improved performance.”

Last line

The continuing deterioration in Nigeria’s macro-economic conditions and other operational challenges have impacted negatively on earnings of many firms, including Eterna Oil.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...