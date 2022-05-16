Eterna Plc: COVID-19’s flattening aids return to profitability

The ease on restrictions on trade and travel across several countries and other policies are beginning to affect the earnings of Eterna Plc positively. CHRIS UGWU writes

The consequence of rapid devaluation has wiped out billions of naira in market capitalisation for Nigeria’s fledgling oil and gas companies. The COVID-19 crisis has also continued to impact all businesses, with the effect expected to be more pronounced in the future. Challenges of insecurity and other high costs of operations attributable to poor infrastructure have also continued to make the business operating environment difficult, especially the oil and gas sector of the economy. The industry has also continued to experience sustained pressure on its cash flow due to delay in payments of subsidies resulting in huge financial expenses. Eterna Oil Plc, like others, got its fair share of the mixed fortune, as it continues to struggle under pressure of high cost of operating environment. Market watchers attributed the situation primarily to the ongoing weaker global commodity demand and pricing environment, coupled with the rising refining expenditures. The oil firm’s earnings, which has been heavily hurt following increasing challenging operating milieu, is gradually returning to profitability as evidenced in the first quarter 2022 financials. According to analysts, the overall current result was due to ease on social distancing measures and the jump in PMS prices following Russia- Ukraine conflicts and other favourable policies. When the closing gong rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N7.25 per share.

Financials

Eterna Oil ended year 2019 on a negative note as it slipped into loss position with a loss after tax of N144.289 million for the financial year ended December 31,2019 as against profit after tax of N1.008 billion recorded in 2018. According to the audited report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm posted PBT of N111.440 million in 2019 as against N1.989 billion reported in 2018, representing a drop of 94.39 per cent. While revenue dropped by 8.97 per cent to N229.274 billion from N251.877 billion in 2018, cost of sales stood at N224.324 billion from N247.235 billion in 2018. Eterna Oil began the 2020 financial year on a sustainable loss position. The oil firm recorded a loss after tax of N358.280 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 from profit after tax of N341.443 million posted in 2019. Loss before tax stood at N274.124 million from pretax profit of N502.123 billion. Revenue dropped by 70.98 per cent from N60.472 billion in 2019 to N17.545 billion in 2020. For the half year ended June 2020, revenue declined by -81.7 per cent to N28.519 billion from N155.767 billion in the previous quarter. Profit before tax declined by 56.5 per cent to N71.864 million from N165.041 million posted in 2019. Loss after tax stood at N66.580 million from a profit of N112.228 million recorded in 2019. Net assets declined by -0.5 per cent from N12.4 billion to N12.3 billion posted a year earlier. Following the consistent easing on social distancing measures in Q3 and the jump in PMS prices after government affected the full deregulation of the commodity in early September, Eterna Oil posted a profit after tax of N193.572 million for the nine months ended September, 30 2020 as against N150.185 million posted in 2019, representing a growth of 29 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N407.181 million from N220.861 million in 2019. The oil firm recorded a revenue of N43.986 billion for the review period from N211.258 billion in 2019, accounting for a decline of 79.18 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N40.163 billion in 2020 from N207.604 billion in 2019. According to reports, Eterna’s total revenue fell significantly to the lowest in six years by -74.39 per cent Y-o-Y from N229.27 billion in 2019 to N58.72 billion in 2020 due partly to decline in sales and partly due to changes in revenue reporting in 2020. A breakdown of the 2020 revenue showed that the group derived 85 per cent of its revenue from retail and industrial fuels up from 24 per cent in 2019; 13 per cent from lubricants and petrochemical up from four per cent in 2019; and two per cent from trading activities down from 72 per cent in 2019. The group’s profit before tax rose by +391.88 per cent Y-o-Y from N111.44 million in 2019 to N548.15 million in 2020 but was lower than the group’s profit before tax in years before 2019. The increase in PBT was driven by large falls in finance income and finance cost. Specifically, finance income dipped by -87.72 per cent Y-o-Y from N239.10 million in 2019 to N29.37 million in 2020 due to declines in interest income on short- dated deposits. Finance cost also dipped by -31.67 per cent Y-o-Y to N1.02bn in 2020 from N1.49 billion in 2019 due mainly to the drop in interest on long-term financing. Eterna Oil began 2021 financial year with a profit after tax of N254.453 million for the first quarter ended March 2021 as against a loss of N358.279 million in 2020. Profit before tax stood at 374.196 million in 2021 from a loss of N274.124 million in 2020. However, revenue dropped by 17.98 per cent to N14.389 billion in 2021 from N17.545 million in 2020, while cost of sales was N13.007 billion from N16.265 billion in 2020. For the half year ended June 2021, the oil firm sustained profit momentum with report of a profit after tax of N310.572 million against a loss of N66.580 million in 2020. Profit before tax stood at N403.477 million in contrast to N71.864 million in 2020. Revenue grew by 33.21 per cent to N37.990 billion in 2021 from N28.518 billion in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N35.373 billion in 2021 from N26.175 billion in 2020. The company extended gains in Q3 2021 as profit before tax rose to N415.988 million in September 2021 as against N193.572 million in 2020. Profit before tax was N566.885 million in 2021 in contrast to N407.181 million posted in comparable period of 2020. Revenue rose by 39.52 per cent to N61.372 billion in 2021 from N43.986 billion in 2020 while cost of sales stood at 57.049 billion from N40.163 billion in 2020. However, the oil firm returned to loss position following a negative bottom line in Q4 2021 as the group posted a loss after tax of N851.620 million for the period ended December 31, 2021 from a profit of N605.537 million. Loss before tax stood at N647.928 million from a PBT of N702.460 million in 2020. Revenue grew by 39.14 per cent to N82.577 billion in 2021 from N59.347 billion in 2020 while cost of sales rose by 44.88 per cent from N53.886 billion in 2020 to N78.075 billion in 2021. Eterna began the financial year 2022 on an impressive note despite rising cost of sales to close Q1 ended March 31, 2022 with a profit after tax of N877.464 million from N254.453 million reported in 2021, accounting for a growth of 244.84 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N1.011 billion as against N374.196 million in 2021, representing a growth of 170.18 per cent. Revenue grew by 86.46 per cent to N26.823 billion from N14.389 billion in 2021. However, cost of sales rose by 88.53 per cent to N24.522 billion from N13.007 billion in 2021.

Moving forward

Eterna Plc recently notified the Nigerian Exchange and investing public that SEC has granted Preline Limited, the Authority to Proceed with the acquisition of 1,300,000 units of ordinary shares, equivalent to 0.10 per cent stake in Eterna Plc. This comes after Eterna plc, in November 2021, released a press statement on the acquisition of over 700 million units of ordinary shares by Preline Limited, to become the largest and majority shareholder of Eterna Plc. Preline Limited acquired a total of 794,969,774 ordinary shares, representing 60.98 per cent stake in Eterna Plc in November 2021. The acquisition of over 700 million units of Eterna Plc shares by Preline Limited, triggered a mandatory tender offer (MTO) provisions of the Investment and Securities Act and Securities Exchanage Commission (SEC) Regulations. The Mandatory Tender Offer (MTO) provisions by SEC states in Rule 19.2.5 that for “any acquisition that would result in ownership of over 50 per cent of the total outstanding equity securities of a public company, the acquirer shall be required to make a tender offer under this Rule for all the outstanding equity securities to all remaining stockholders of the said company at a price supported by a fairness opinion provided by an independent financial advisor or equivalent third party. The acquirer in such a tender offer shall be required to accept all securities tendered.” Hence, SEC had granted Preline Limited the authority to proceed with the takeover bid to acquire 1,300,000 units from other shareholders at the price of N13.50 per share. The disclosure stated that “we wish to announce to Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public; that following the granting of the ‘‘Authority to Proceed’’ by SEC, Preline Limited has notified the company of its intention to proceed with the takeover bid to acquire 1,300,000 ordinary shares equivalent to 0.10 per cent equity stake in Eterna Plc from other shareholders at a price of N13.50 per share. This notification is in fulfilment of our disclosure obligations in line with regulatory guidelines and our corporate responsibility to our stakeholders.”

Last line

It is expected that flattening of COVID-19 and improvement in the micro-economy would help to further reposition the company.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...