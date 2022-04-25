Business

Eterna Plc names directors, company secretary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Eterna Plc has appointed Mr. Akinwande Ademosu as independent non-executive director, Mr. Benjamin Nwaezeigwe, executive director and Mandella Golkus, company secretary.

The company, in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mrs Phoebean Ifeadi, described Akinwande as an accomplished entrepreneur with over two decades of banking, finance, retail credit and consumer finance experience spanning several banks and non-bank financial institutions in Nigeria

He is currently the managing director of Credit Direct Limited, a subsidiary of FCMB Group.

 

Also, Nwaezigwe joined the company as the chief operating officer on December 2, 2021 and was appointed an executive director, effective March 1, 2022.

 

He worked as the managing director of BHR International Ventures Limited, a privatelyowned indigenous downstream company, which specialises in the distribution of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG). Golkus took over the role of company secretary from Mrs Bunmi Agagu-Adu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Airtel Africa engages non-executive director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Airtel Africa Plc has appointed Tsega Gebreyes as an independent nonexecutive director with immediate effect. According to a notice signed by Airtel Africa’s Company Secretary, Simon O’Hara, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has been informed of her appointment.   The notice stated that Gebreyes is the founding partner of Satya Capital Limited, a private investment […]
Business

‘Banks’ use of Artificial Intelligence may heighten risks’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although banks’ increased use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), including machine learning, is likely to increase their operational efficiency and facilitate improvements in risk management, it can also heighten certain risks and challenges, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has said. The Committee, which stated this in a newsletter released at the weekend, noted that banks […]
Business

NDPHC restates commitment to electricity growth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Access to electricity will improve in the years ahead as the Niger Delta Power Holding Company is not relenting in its efforts to provide infrastructural facilities for the people, its Executive Director, Networks, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, has said. He spoke during the pre-inspection commissiong of the transmission sub-station in Lafiaji, Nasarswa State, recently. The project, an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica