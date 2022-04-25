Eterna Plc names directors, company secretary

Eterna Plc has appointed Mr. Akinwande Ademosu as independent non-executive director, Mr. Benjamin Nwaezeigwe, executive director and Mandella Golkus, company secretary.

The company, in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mrs Phoebean Ifeadi, described Akinwande as an accomplished entrepreneur with over two decades of banking, finance, retail credit and consumer finance experience spanning several banks and non-bank financial institutions in Nigeria

He is currently the managing director of Credit Direct Limited, a subsidiary of FCMB Group.

Also, Nwaezigwe joined the company as the chief operating officer on December 2, 2021 and was appointed an executive director, effective March 1, 2022.

He worked as the managing director of BHR International Ventures Limited, a privatelyowned indigenous downstream company, which specialises in the distribution of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG). Golkus took over the role of company secretary from Mrs Bunmi Agagu-Adu.

