Eternal expands retail outlet for increased revenue, value

Eterna Plc has disclosed plans to vigorously increase investment in the retail division to grow revenue and shareholder value. The Chairman of Eterna, Lamisu Shehu Dikko, stated this at the company’s 28th annual general meeting held in Lagos over the weekend. “We are on track with our five-year strategic plan.”

 

As part of executing the plan, we have continued to expand our retail outlet count, and as of December 31, 2020, we had 66 fully operating retail locations throughout Nigeria,” he said.

 

He thanked all stakeholders for their support in assisting the company in achieving its strategy thus far, adding that the board is providing supervision to ensure that management follows through on its commitments.

 

“We have also launched a number of efforts aimed at increasing our lubricant brands’ market presence, volume growth, and local brand equity. In terms of new businesses, we have begun negotiations with a number of prospective strategic partners in order to explore prospects in key growth sectors within the energy sector,” he disclosed.

 

Regarding the company’s operating results for 2020, the chairman noted that “Eterna generated consolidated operating revenue of N58.7 billion in 2020, up from N229.2 billion in 2019.

 

This was the result of a modification to the framework for reporting on certain of our trading activity. The company’s gross profit increased to N5.5 billion in 2020, compared to N4.9 billion in 2019.”

 

He added that “despite the decline in revenue, our operating profit increased from N1.3 billion to N1.5 billion in 2020.

 

Profit before tax improved from N111 million in 2019 to N548 million in 2020, suggesting a turnaround from the previous year’s pitiful results.”

