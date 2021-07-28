ETF: Foreign transactions on NGX hit 99.64%

Despite FX restrictions, foreign transactions in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) grew by 99.64 per cent, even as 10 stock brokers drove 99.9 per cent of total transaction value and 97.3 per cent of total volumes of ETFs in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021.

The NGX quarterly report for Q2’21 as at June 30, 2021, revealed that New- Gold emerged as one of the most active ETFs with its value rising by 99.58 per cent to N4.41 billion, taking the lead in both value and volume traded in the ETF space as it traded 524.241 units valued at N4.41 billion.

Vetiva Griffin 30 was next, trading 501,48 units worth N8.12 million, Vetiva Industrial Goods transacted 248,469 units worth N4.52 million,

Meristem Value ETF sold 115,58 units valued at N1.87 million while Stanbic IBTC ETF traded 19,774 units valued at N1.48 million.

According to NGX, analysis of the report showed that Rencap led in terms of brokers’ performance as regards value retaining its top position in this category, having traded about 69.7 per cent.

