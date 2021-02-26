Business

Ethan Bavuu talks about his journey from battlefield to boardroom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A​s COVID-19 swept the world last year it also revolutionized how we do business.
Businesses had to adapt to a rapidly and ever-changing situation that was entirely out of their control, turning to the tools that would help them overcome the challenges they faced.
Regulations and advice, unfortunately, left traditional brick-and-mortar locations shuttered in the interest of public health.
E-commerce and marketing specialist, Ethan Bavuu explains how the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated e-commerce in 2020.
A military veteran and successful entrepreneur, Ethan understands that navigating challenges is the key to reaching your goals.
“Staying in business became a paramount concern, and shifting online was the way to do it,” said Ethan.
“2020 was all about looking beyond the status quo and making what’s possible work for your business.”
W​hile quarantine meant ample time at home, it didn’t prevent the fact that people were still shopping, and consumers flocked to businesses that could meet their needs.
“E-commerce and digital business were already on the rise,” explains Ethan.
“COVID-19 just put it into hyperdrive. Businesses had to go somewhere, and digital platforms provided a safe and socially distant way to get work done.”
By finding reliable e-commerce partners, companies could not only maintain their sales but increase them by reaching larger audiences. “Many businesses found that when they put their focus online instead of physical locations, they exponentially increased their sales,” says Ethan.
“E-commerce in 2020 essentially lifted the restrictions a location-based strategy puts on us and brought us untapped market segments via optimized websites and social media.”
E​than makes a great point and maintains that 2020 is just the start of this e-commerce boom.
He explains further: “There is no going back now. Now that businesses have blown the lid off e-commerce, the mission will turn to how we can optimize it even further.”
With high hopes for what e-commerce represents for the future, Ethan intricately knows that no business strategy is complete without it.
Taking the first step towards fulfillment puts your business on a profitable path in our modern and digitally driven world.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Goldman Sachs boss gets $10m pay cut over scandal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Goldman Sachs’ Chief Executive, Mr. David Solomon, will get a $10m (£7.3m) pay cut for the bank’s involvement in the 1MDB corruption scandal, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). 1MDB was an investment fund set up by the Malaysian government that lost billions due to fraudulent activity. The global web of fraud and corruption […]
Business

Old Mutual tackles SMEs operators on asset protection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the huge losses recorded by business operators in the Small and Medium scale Enterprises segment during the #EndSARS protests, frontline underwriting firm, Old Mutual Nigeria Insurance, has advised the investors on the need to protect their assets by insuring them.   The insurance firm’s managers gave the advice during a virtual seminar to raise […]
Business

Lender steps up CSI initiatives

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, announced at the weekend that its Marketing and Corporate Communications department renovated the SOS Children’s Villages, Social Centre, located at Isolo in Lagos State, as part of the lender’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives. According to a press release, members of the department gave the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica