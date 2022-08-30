Business

Ethiopian Airlines advances customer functionalities with CHAMP technology

Ethiopian Airlines has extended its partnership agreement with CHAMP, a cargo IT solutions provider, for an additional five years.

Under the agreement, Ethiopian will continue to benefit from its use of the acclaimed Cargospot suite of applications to manage the airline’s day-to-day sales and commercial activities and to support its Addis Ababa hub handling operation. Addis Ababa cargo terminal is Africa’s largest and most advanced and automated cargo terminal.

In addition to the Cargospot suite, Ethiopian will continue to operate other CHAMP solutions to manage its business, including ULD Manager – to control the airline’s ULD assets, Weight & Balance – to ensure safe and efficient load planning of the airline’s large and growing fleet of freighter aircraft, CHAMP’s Regulatory Compliance services to meet customs and security reporting requirements across the airline’s network, and CDMP – essential for members of the IATA interest group Cargo iQ to measure performance in line with worldwide quality standards.

By extending the relationship with CHAMP, Ethiopian Airlines will benefit from a range of new services and IT opportunities, including CHAMP’s end-to-end air mail solution and Cargospot Portal, to supplement Ethiopian’s excellent track-and-trace application.

“CHAMP’s IT solutions are vital components to our daily cargo operations. Our growth in the industry requires a strong IT provider that can adapt to our evolving needs, while maintaining high standards.

“With this partnership renewal, we gain new capabilities to better support our business and to provide our valued customers with an even better level of service,” says Abel Alemu, Managing Director of Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services.

“We are very pleased to have been able to continue to support Ethiopian Airlines, important advancements in customer-focused features mean that our partners will streamline their customers’ workflows, as well as their own,” says Nicholas Xenocostas, Vice President of Commercial & Customer Engagement at CHAMP Cargo systems.”

 

 

