Ethiopian Airlines commences operations to Chennai, India

Ethiopian Airlines is set to commence thrice weekly operations to Chennai, India beginning from July 2. Flights into Chennai will bring ET’s operations in India to four destinations, with New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru already in the bag. Ethiopian started its service to India with a debut flight to New Delhi in 1966, 20 years after the airline was founded. Recently, Ethiopian marked its 50th year anniversary of uninterrupted service to Mumbai, the commercial capital of India. The flights to Chennai will be operated using B737-8 aircraft. According to Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew: “I am excited that we are getting closer to our customers with our signature service and global connectivity options. ‘‘We have been connecting Asia and Africa for 55 years now facilitating trade between the two continents.

The addition of Chennai as a fourth passenger destination in India is a testimony of our resilience and unwavering commitment to serve our customers in India and the continent at large. We will continue to serve India with enhanced frequency and more destinations in the future.” Chennai is a modern cosmopolitan city and the most prominent cultural, economic and educational centre of South India. Ethiopian has been serving India without any interruption even during the pandemic cementing the long standing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

India is one of Ethiopian Airlines key destinations in the Asian continent and Ethiopian currently flies to three passenger and five cargo destinations with its enhanced services and modern fleet. In line with the airlines commitment to serve its customers in India, it has been growing its service frequency and destinations since it first commenced operation to the country. Besides the opening of a new route to Chennai, Ethiopian Airlines’ flight frequency to the cities of Mumbai and New Delhi will increase to double daily and 10 weekly flights, respectively, as of July

 

