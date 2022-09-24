Aviation

Ethiopian Airlines core investor in Nigeria Air – Minister

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed on Friday that Ethiopian Airlines emerged a core investor in the Nigerian National Carrier, Nigeria Air, following a bid.

Sirika, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said Ethiopian Airlines won the bid with a consortium and would have 95 controlling shares in the airline.

While noting that only Ethiopian Airlines met the bidding evaluation criteria and the deadline, Sirika said it would hold 45 per cent equity with other consortium holding 46 per cent.

According to the minister, the Federal Government will have only a five-per cent equity in the Carrier project.

He added that he would not disclose the identities of others who tried to submit their bid after the deadline but failed.

Sirika, who stated that the Federal Government spent less than the budgeted amount for the project, disclosed that efforts are being made to launch Nigeria Air this year.

Also, in a statement released late Friday, Nigeria Air Limited said it would launch with Boeing 737-800 (NG) aircraft, adding that B787 aircraft, which would be for international operations would follow thereafter.

It further added that the airline would be owned by a Nigerian private Investor Consortium.

The statement partly read, “Nigeria Air Limited, the new National Carrier of Nigeria will be launching shortly with Boeing 737-800 (NG) aircraft, followed thereafter with B787 aircraft for International Operations.

“Nigeria Air, the new Airline will be owned by a Nigerian private Investor Consortium together with a five per cent Federal Government holding, including Ethiopian Airlines shareholding. Bringing Nigeria closer to the World.”

The statement also said the Airline was recruiting and invited qualified crew to join its operations.

“Nigeria Air is now recruiting qualified crew for the following positions: Experienced, and current B737 Captains; Experienced, and Current B737 First Officers; Experienced, and Current B737 Senior Cabin Crew and Cabin Crew; Experienced, and Current B737 Engineers (B1/B2 preferred).”

According to the statement, “The positions are based in Abuja or Lagos. Competitive salaries are offered. An application portal for other open positions will be available shortly on the website: www.nigeriaair.world.”

It further added that “…due to the immediate recruitment requirements for the above operational positions only, we ask that CVs be sent to the following email address: recruitment@nigeriaair.world

“Your application will be carefully assessed, and suitable candidates will be invited for an interview. We will not reply to applications that do not meet the above criteria.”

 

Reporter

