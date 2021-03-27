Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines delivers COVID-19 vaccines to African countries

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

ETHIOPIAN Airlines has in line with its commitment to Africa continent continued to deploy its services towards the development of the continent as it has assisted in delivery COVID – 19 vaccines to countries in the continent just as it did in the hey days of the pandemic delivery palliatives and other equipment in the fight against the virus.

The airline announced that it has operated COVID-19 vaccine delivery flights from Mumbai to Addis Ababa and from Beijing to Brazzaville. It transported the first batch of coronavirus vaccines from Mumbai to Addis Ababa on March 6 and transported the vaccines from Beijing to Brazzaville via Addis Ababa on March 10. Speaking on this development, Ethiopian Group Chief Executive Officer, Tewolde GebreMariam, said that: “We are glad that we have launched the delivery of our mission-critical service with the distribution of much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccines.

We will be repeating the remarkable and globally recognised success in leading the fast delivery of PPE few months ago with similar delivery speed, professional handling and maintaining the cool chain during the global vaccine distribution.

We have made enough preparations to transport the vaccines across the world.” Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, the cargo unit of Ethiopian Airlines Group, was instrumental in facilitating the flow of medical supplies including PPE across the globe in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by deploying its state-ofthe- art cargo terminal, which is the largest in Africa with annual capacity of around one million tons and compartmentalised temperature controlled cold storage facilities.

Equipped with different climate chambers ranging between -23OC to 25OC, covering an area of 54,000m2, dedicated cool dollies, dedicated pharma team, lease/handling of Envirotainer & DoKaSCH-TS active containers, real-time temperature monitoring system and fully temperature controlled operation, the Pharma Wing is best suited for handling of pharmaceuticals and all types medical supplies. Additionally, leveraging the naturally air conditioned weather of its hub, Addis Ababa, Ethiopian guarantees safe and seamless cool chain logistics for handling temperature sensitive healthcare products. Ethiopian is a major cargo partner of WHO, WFP, donor governments and philanthropists in facilitating the flow of essential medical supplies owing to the massive cargo facility including Pharma Wing, large and dedicated freighters and well trained manpower.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

RAMSAY RANKOUSSI: Hospitality offers lifetime opportunities to impact people, communities

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Background Ramsay Rankoussi is an hotelier par excellence with vast knowledge and experience in the hospitality business and in acknowledgement of this, Radisson Hotel Group recently appointed him as head of development for Africa, with a mandate to lead the group’s strategic growth across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. With his team based in […]
Travel & Tourism

Gov. Sanwo-Olu headlines FTAN Lagos LAHACE 2021 on March 25

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State chapter of the Fed- eration of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has concluded plan for the hosting of the rst ever ‘The Lagos Tourism, Hospitality, Arts and Cul- ture Economic Summit (LATHACE 2021),’ with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo – Olu, as the special guest of honour and will deliver a keynote […]
Travel & Tourism

NTDC donates toilets, borehole, solar poles to Butura community in Plateau State

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has brought succour to the Butura community of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau of State through the construction and donation of toilets facilities, borehole and installation of solar poles. The Director General of NTDC, Folorunsho Coker, while commissioning the facilities during the recently held Nahwai Festival; a yearly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica