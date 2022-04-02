Ethiopian Airlines: End of an era as GebreMariam bows out, Bekele steps in

For Ethiopian Airlines, one of world leading and Africa’s most profitable airlines, it is an end of an era as its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, retired from the airline, which he spare headed its successful journey, conquering the air with many groundbreaking developments, in the last one decade. The board of management of the group has in a swift move announced the appointment of Mr. Mesfin Tasew Bekele as his replacement with immediate effect. A statement by the group noted that GebreMariam early retirement is on health ground. He is said to have been under medical treatment in the USA for the last six months. ‘‘As he needs to focus on his personal health issues, he is unable to continue leading the airline as a Group CEO, a duty which demands closer presence and full attention round the clock,’’ the statements read.

It further read that: ‘‘Accordingly, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam requested the Board of Management of Ethiopian Airlines Group for early retirement in order for him to focus his full attention to his medical treatment. The Board, in its ordinary meeting held on Wednesday, March 23 has accepted Mr. Tewolde’s request for early retirement.’’

He led the Airline for over a decade with remarkable success reflected in its exceptional performance in all parameters including but not limited to exponential growth from $1 billion annual turn-over to $4.5bn, from 33 airplanes to 130 airplanes and from three million passengers to 12 million passengers (pre-COVID-19). Also, under his leadership, the airline group has grown by four fold in all measurements; building more than $700 million worth of vital infrastructure like Africa’s biggest hotel, cargo terminal, MRO hangars and shops, aviation academy and full flight simulators.

His new successor, Bekele, is said to have 38 years of experience in airline management and operations in the areas of aircraft maintenance and engineering, procurement, information technology, flight operations, capability development, capacity building, development of corporate strategies, airline operation management, and corporate leadership. He earned a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Open University in the UK, M.Sc degree in Electrical Engineering, specialising in Communications Engineering and B.Sc degree in Electrical Engineering both from Addis Ababa University. Meanwhile, the newly appointed chairman of Board of the airline, Mr. Girma Wake, expressed confidence in the capabilities of Bekele to lead the airline group to a new height, stating that: “I would like to congratulate Mr. Mesfin on his new appointment and I am fully confident about his capabilities.

‘‘We believe that Mr. Mesfin will lead the airline to an even greater success, keeping it on the right track that will see it grow through many generations to come. ‘‘I urge the 17,000 employees of Ethiopian and the board members to stand with the new Group CEO to keep the airline fly high. We are also thankful for the remarkable contributions of the former Group CEO.” Elated Bekele said he is humbled and honoured by the appointment: “I am honoured and humbled to be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group which I have been serving for nearly four decades in various positions. ‘‘My new role gives me the opportunity to carry on with the fast and profitable growth of our beloved airline and take it to the next level. I call on all my colleagues at Ethiopian to join hands and forge ahead for further success.”

Bekele until his elevation served as chief executive officer of ASKY Airlines since 2021. Other positions held by him include: Chief operating officer of Ethiopian Airlines from 2010–2021; Vice President of Maintenance and Engineering from 2006 –2010; Chief Information Officer from 1998 – 2006; Manager of Planning and Automation, Maintenance and Engineering Division from 1995 – 1997; and Avionics Engineer and Supervisor Avionics Engineering Group from 1984 – 1994.

