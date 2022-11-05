Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines expands Switzerland’s operations with new flight to Zürich

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, has announced the expansion of its Switzerland’s operation with the introduction of a new flight to Zurich with thrice weekly flights. The first flight from Addis Ababa to Zürich commenced last month, operated with the ultra-modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Zürich will be Ethiopian Airlines’ second destination in Switzerland next to Geneva, and its 19th gateway to Europe.

The city is the financial and industrial centre of Switzerland and hosts the headquarters of a number of international organisations including football’s governing body, FIFA. Speaking on this development, airline’s Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew, said; “We are glad to open a new route connecting the financial capital of Switzerland, Zürich with over 130 destinations of Ethiopian Airlines via Africa’s political capital, Addis Ababa.

The new flight will expand our presence in Switzerland and Europe at large and provide enhanced air connectivity between Switzerland and Ethiopia. ‘‘The new service will also facilitate diplomatic and socioeconomic relations not only between Ethiopia and Switzerland, but also between Africa and Europe. As a pan-African carrier, we are committed to further expand our global network and connect Africa with the rest of the word better than ever before.” Ethiopian Airlines presently operates flights to Geneva thrice week, which has now increased to four weekly flights by end of October. With the launch of services to Zürich, Ethiopian Airlines flights to Switzerland will increase to seven per week.

 

