Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO named one of 100 most influential people in Africa

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, has been named one of the 100 most influential people in Africa for the second year running in recognition of the contribution of the airline to the development of the continent and humanity. 2020 was one the greatest trying moments in the history of humanity, with the emergence of COVID – 19, which affected negatively man and economy as well as grounded planes and emptied the continent’s busiest airports.

An employee of the airline for more than 35 years, GebreMariam made an early decision during the pandemic to temporarily switch to transporting cargo, which he says helped to avert financial ruin by allowing the airline to maintain an income stream when around 90% of its passenger fleet was grounded. By April the airline had lost $550 million since January, and the crisis was far from over.

The IATA predicted the continent will hit just 30% of 2019 passenger levels, down significantly from the 45% it projected in July. That means Africa will see just 45million travellers this year, compared to 155million in 2019, with numbers likely to be significantly down across all of Ethiopian Airlines’ remaining routes.

Nevertheless, the airline sought for opportunities amid the rubble, and entered initial talks over a potential rescue of the stricken South African Airways, which it could help to manage. The move hints at the continent-wide ambitions of the airline even at what is likely to be its lowest ebb.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Lagos Continental Hotel upgrades, reopens for business

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

With an imposing and iconic building across the skyline of Lagos, the Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island – based hospitality property, Lagos Continental Hotel (LCH), over the week finally reopened its doors for business after many months of refurbishing and rebranding exercise. Since it take over by 11 Plc (Formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria) earlier in […]
Travel & Tourism

Tourism operators unfold top rated honeymoon destinations in Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The ongoing webinar by members of the Top 100 Tourism Personalities Club through Naija7 Wonders platform has continued to make astounding revelations on some amazing tourist sites in Nigeria, with some of them quite enchanting and in their rustic state and not yet in the public domain. In one of the recent sessions of the […]
Travel & Tourism

Uganda set to reopen tourism industry

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Uganda is set to welcome tourists ahead of the scheduled reopening of its borders and the Entebbe International Airport on October 1. Eturbonews.com reports that this development was made known by the country’s President, Yoweri Museveni, in a televised address. The president disclosed that restrictions on tourists shall be lifted provided they test negative for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica