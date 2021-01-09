Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO named one of 100 most influential people in Africa

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, has been named one of the 100 most influential people in Africa for the second year running in recognition of the contribution of the airline to the development of the continent and humanity. 2020 was one the greatest trying moments in the history of humanity, with the emergence of COVID – 19, which affected negatively man and economy as well as grounded planes and emptied the continent’s busiest airports.

An employee of the airline for more than 35 years, GebreMariam made an early decision during the pandemic to temporarily switch to transporting cargo, which he says helped to avert financial ruin by allowing the airline to maintain an income stream when around 90% of its passenger fleet was grounded. By April the airline had lost $550 million since January, and the crisis was far from over.

The IATA predicted the continent will hit just 30% of 2019 passenger levels, down significantly from the 45% it projected in July. That means Africa will see just 45million travellers this year, compared to 155million in 2019, with numbers likely to be significantly down across all of Ethiopian Airlines’ remaining routes.

Nevertheless, the airline sought for opportunities amid the rubble, and entered initial talks over a potential rescue of the stricken South African Airways, which it could help to manage. The move hints at the continent-wide ambitions of the airline even at what is likely to be its lowest ebb.

Like this: Like Loading...