Ethiopian Airlines names Senait Ataklet as Abuja manager

The management of Ethiopian Airlines has named Mrs. Senait Ataklet as traffic and sales manager for its Abuja operations. Ataklet joined the airline in 2002 and has served in different departments where she has acquired vast knowledge and experience in the airline’s affairs. She is among others a specialist in customer services and sales. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information System, with different certification in customer services and aviation management. She was in charge of the airline’s holiday product development team in Addis Ababa before her posting to Abuja.

She is noted for her contribution to the development of the country’s tourism where she boosted its tourist flow with her inbound and outbound tour packages, attracting different types of visitors to new and existing destinations. She is expected to bring to bear her vast experience and passion for airline business and tourism on her new posting, building strong bonds in the task of “Connecting Africa to the world.’’ Her vision is to “make a difference in the development of our nations.’’

Like this: Like Loading...