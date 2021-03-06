Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines names Senait Ataklet as Abuja manager

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The management of Ethiopian Airlines has named Mrs. Senait Ataklet as traffic and sales manager for its Abuja operations. Ataklet joined the airline in 2002 and has served in different departments where she has acquired vast knowledge and experience in the airline’s affairs. She is among others a specialist in customer services and sales. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information System, with different certification in customer services and aviation management. She was in charge of the airline’s holiday product development team in Addis Ababa before her posting to Abuja.

She is noted for her contribution to the development of the country’s tourism where she boosted its tourist flow with her inbound and outbound tour packages, attracting different types of visitors to new and existing destinations. She is expected to bring to bear her vast experience and passion for airline business and tourism on her new posting, building strong bonds in the task of “Connecting Africa to the world.’’ Her vision is to “make a difference in the development of our nations.’’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines names Solomon Mekonnen as new cargo manager for Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa and global leading airline, has named Solomon Mekonnen as the new cargo manager for its Nigeria operations. He will be based in Lagos from where he is expected to take charge of the daily cargo operations of the airline. His appointment, according to the airline, is to enhance its cargo capacity. Mekonnen […]
Travel & Tourism

MARCEL BREKELMANS: His sights on exceeding guests’ expectations

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Marcel Brekelmans, is the general manager of Lagos Continental Hotel, he spoke to ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the plans of taking the hotel to greater heights as the first choice for business and leisure travellers, corporate world and residents of Lagos Background Marcel Brekelmans is an hotelier of international repute with vast experience on whose […]
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO partners Google to host first Tourism Acceleration programme in Sub-Saharan Africa

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Google has joined in the effort to revival tourism business in Africa following the impact of COVID-19 which has seen the continent loss over $350 revenue from tourism sector. To this, it has partnered the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to launch the first ever Tourism Acceleration Programme in Sub Sahara Africa, a digitisation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica