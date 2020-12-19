Ethiopian Airlines names Shimeles Arage as new GM in Nigeria

Ethiopian Airlines, which is Africa’s leading airline, has named Shimeles Arage as the new general manager in Nigeria. He takes over from Mrs. Firihiewot Mekonnen, who has since now moved to Frankfurt, Germany as manager.

Arage before his new appointment was the regional manager, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. He once served in Equatorial Guinea and also as director, Revenue Management at the airline’s head office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and an MBA degree, and has over the years attended numerous aviation courses globally and in Ethiopia. A tested manager, he comes to Nigeria with a wealth of experience and he is expected to consolidate on the gains of the airlines in the country over the years.

The airline has remained one of the most consistent and supportive of the Nigerian aviation industry. Ethiopian Airlines is the Leading Airline in Africa with the youngest and Largest Fleet. It flies to Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Enugu, with brand new A350, B787 and B777 aircraft.

It has been flying to Nigeria since 1960 and was the first international airline to fly to Enugu International Airport and the only international airline to fly to Kaduna airport when Abuja airport was closed in 2018. Also, it is the first airline to bring the B787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350 to Nigeria while in December 2017 it organised the first all – Female managed flight to Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...