Ethiopian Airlines names Solomon Mekonnen as new cargo manager for Nigeria

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa and global leading airline, has named Solomon Mekonnen as the new cargo manager for its Nigeria operations. He will be based in Lagos from where he is expected to take charge of the daily cargo operations of the airline.

His appointment, according to the airline, is to enhance its cargo capacity. Mekonnen comes with a rich and vast experience, as he has worked in various capacities since joining ET in 2006.

He had worked as cargo supervisor, and cargo sales manager in Addis Ababa as well as traffic and sales manager in Enugu. Ethiopian Airlines has an immense capacity for cargo operations as won most of the available industry awards in 2020.

It adapted some of its planes to cargo operations as it has 576,800kg belly hold capacity from 83 passenger aircraft. It also has a dedicated freight fleet of 10 B777 and two B737. Given the impact of COVID-19 on the world last year, the airline deployed it services to cargo operations as it became the bridge between the nations of Africa and the rest of the world, delivering tonnes of life saving medical supplies and products.

The total cargo transported by ET across its network in 2020 was 644,000 tonnes, with a total tonnage of 49,000 tonnes from the global figure delivered in and out Nigeria. With the largest cargo terminal in Africa at its Addis Ababa hub Airport, it cargo capability has been identified as the first choice for vaccine distribution by most countries.

Ethiopian Airlines has been flying to Nigeria since 1960 and has become one of the most reliable airlines for Nigerian passengers. It uses the most advanced and brand new aircraft for its flights to Lagos and Abuja. It was the first airline to introduce B787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 to Nigeria.

