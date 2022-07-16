Ethiopian Airlines opens new hotel in Bole Int’l Airport

Ethiopian Airlines has continued to blaze the trail in ensuring its place in global aviation, offering seamless and one – stop solution to travellers, the latest offer in this direction, is the recently unveiled five star hotel, at its hub in Addis Ababa. It is known as Skylight In-Terminal Hotel located inside Addis Ababa Bole International Airport Terminal 02, which is a short walk to the departure gates for boarding B. Bole International Airport is the hub of the airline, which is regarded as Africa leading airline and one of the most profitable growing global airlines. It features 97 tranquil rooms in five categories, each boasting modern essentials for a seamless stay.

A Skylight Suite has additional space with a living or dining area. With this new hospitality outfit, travellers needing a pre-flight freshen up or those with shorter stopovers can use the hotel’s 24-hour fitness centre; spacious, pet-friendly rooms and suites with luxury bedding, flat-screen TV. The hub restaurant is located between both room wings above concourse B. Guest must have an international departure flight from Terminal 2 only. As the hotel is located within the airport terminal building, only a maximum of one-night stay is permitted due to government regulations. Once the guest’s check in at the hotel, they cannot leave the premises.

