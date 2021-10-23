Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines renews $10 million pact with SabreSonic

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Ethiopian Airlines has renewed its $100 million deal with SabreSonice. Sabre Corporation the leading software and technology provider for global travel industry while Ethiopian Airlines is the national carrier of Ethiopia and the largest airline in Africa. The deal renewal is for another seven year with minimum commitment of $110 million. Under the agreement, Ethiopian Airlines will continue to use Sabre’s passenger service system, SabreSonic, enabling it to automate sales and service, maximise revenue opportunities and create efficient airport experiences for travellers. Furthermore, Sabre’s Intelligence Exchange will help enhance the airline’s passenger experience through providing intelligent real- time insights to help make more informed business decisions.

“Despite the effects of the pandemic, Ethiopian Airlines continues to be one of aviation’s greatest success stories,” said Dino Gelmetti, vice president, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Sabre Travel Solutions. “COVID-19 has accelerated airline competitive pressure and the need for digital transformation, and as Africa’s strongest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines was able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape, further strengthening its position as recovery gains momentum,” he said. The expanded agreement will also include Sabre’s Dynamic Availability– which will help Ethiopian Airlines earn incremental revenue by enabling proactive response to ever- changing travel conditions with optimised pricing – and Sabre’s Group Optimiser, which will help the carrier optimise the processes for managing group reservations, an area difficult for many airlines to streamline today.

These solutions will provide the airline with competitive advantage by providing intelligent recommendations based on market demand and competition. According to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Tewolde Gebremariam, “at Ethiopian, having robust and cutting-edge technology in place plays a key role in our success story.

“The pandemic created many unknowns in the travel industry, and Sabre’s intelligent technology will help us quickly understand and adapt to the new landscape. As travel starts to recover, it’s crucial that we remain laser focused on driving profitability and growth. ‘‘Our extended technology partnership with Sabre will support us moving toward a more flexible and modern environment, while driving operational efficiencies.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

WTD 2020 celebration: NTDC DG, Coker, tasks on domestic tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin Coker, has tasked Nigerians on focusing on domestic tourism as the country grapples with economic crisis foisted on its by the impact of COVID – 19. Coker made this call during the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day, with the them: ‘Tourism and […]
Travel & Tourism

ATPN names 6 interim zonal coordinators

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbow

The Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has made public the appointment of six interim zonal coordinators for the association. This was disclosed by the interim president of the association, Hassan Zakari, in a press statement by him. The interim zonal coordinators are: Prince Oluwafemi Fadina of Jethro Tours (South West); Musa Sanusi Ahmad […]
Travel & Tourism

Alain St.Ange: Africa must stand strong to overcome challenging times

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As a number of Africa countries go through challenging times imposed by COVID-19, governance issues and others, the President of African Tourism Board (ATB), Alain St.Ange, has urged them to stand strong and united in order to overcome these threatening challenges. “It is very clear for us at the African Tourism Board (ATB) that as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica