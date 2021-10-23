Ethiopian Airlines renews $10 million pact with SabreSonic

Ethiopian Airlines has renewed its $100 million deal with SabreSonice. Sabre Corporation the leading software and technology provider for global travel industry while Ethiopian Airlines is the national carrier of Ethiopia and the largest airline in Africa. The deal renewal is for another seven year with minimum commitment of $110 million. Under the agreement, Ethiopian Airlines will continue to use Sabre’s passenger service system, SabreSonic, enabling it to automate sales and service, maximise revenue opportunities and create efficient airport experiences for travellers. Furthermore, Sabre’s Intelligence Exchange will help enhance the airline’s passenger experience through providing intelligent real- time insights to help make more informed business decisions.

“Despite the effects of the pandemic, Ethiopian Airlines continues to be one of aviation’s greatest success stories,” said Dino Gelmetti, vice president, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Sabre Travel Solutions. “COVID-19 has accelerated airline competitive pressure and the need for digital transformation, and as Africa’s strongest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines was able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape, further strengthening its position as recovery gains momentum,” he said. The expanded agreement will also include Sabre’s Dynamic Availability– which will help Ethiopian Airlines earn incremental revenue by enabling proactive response to ever- changing travel conditions with optimised pricing – and Sabre’s Group Optimiser, which will help the carrier optimise the processes for managing group reservations, an area difficult for many airlines to streamline today.

These solutions will provide the airline with competitive advantage by providing intelligent recommendations based on market demand and competition. According to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Tewolde Gebremariam, “at Ethiopian, having robust and cutting-edge technology in place plays a key role in our success story.

“The pandemic created many unknowns in the travel industry, and Sabre’s intelligent technology will help us quickly understand and adapt to the new landscape. As travel starts to recover, it’s crucial that we remain laser focused on driving profitability and growth. ‘‘Our extended technology partnership with Sabre will support us moving toward a more flexible and modern environment, while driving operational efficiencies.”

