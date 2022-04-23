Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines restores operations to Bengaluru

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Ethiopian Airlines, which is regarded as Africa’s best airline and the largest aviation group in Africa, has restored operations to Bengaluru, India, with three weekly flights. This is coming on the heels of two years stop of operations to the route due to COVID-19 pandemic. The airline operated its first flight services to Bengaluru in October 2019. The nonstop service between Bengaluru and Addis Ababa is being carried out using B738 aircraft.

Bengaluru, which is the capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, is dubbed the Silicon Valley of India and serves as the centre of technology and innovation. Comment- ing on the resumption of services to the city, Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said: “We are glad to have resumed flights to the commercial capital of India and we will be committed in serving our customers with our high quality services.

‘‘Ethiopian Airlines is a significant player in connecting India and Africa and beyond. The recommencement of flights connects the important ICT hub of Bengaluru to the ever-expanding Ethiopian network in addition to our flights to the Capital New Delhi and Mumbai. ‘‘The flights will also complement our existing freighter and passenger flight services to other key destinations in India.

The addition of Bengaluru to our network is vital in meeting the demands of the fast-growing air travelers between India and Africa.” The increasing flight frequencies and number of gateways in India will facilitate trade, investment and tourism to and from the Indian sub-continent. The flights to Bengaluru connects passengers through the airlines global hub in Addis Ababa with short connections and provides the fastest and shortest connections between Bengaluru in southern India and more than 60 destinations in Africa.

 

Our Reporters

