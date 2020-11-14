Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines takes delivery of two A-350 aircraft

Africa’s leading airline, Ethiopian Airlines has continued with the massive expansion of its fleet network, as it took delivery of two brand-new A-350 aircraft during the week. The grand reception ceremony was held at Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services premises in Addis Ababa.

According to the airline, the latest development is in continuation of its legacy to be a pacesetter in aviation technology beyond the Africa continent. Aside from taken delivery of two brand new A-350 airplanes, the airline said that it has also delivered medical equipment brought by the two planes to Ethiopian health authority.

“Continuing our legacy of pioneering aviation technology in Africa and beyond, we are proud that we have taken delivery of two brand-new A-350 aircraft on the same day. We have also donated humanitarian medical equipment brought on-board the delivery flight of these brand-new aircraft to Ethiopian Ministry of Health,’’ said ET management. The airline stated that the delivery of the two A-350 aircraft would further boost its world class passenger and freight services.

