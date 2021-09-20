News Top Stories

Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights to Enugu Oct 1

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Ethiopian Airlines has said it will resume flights to Enugu and other Eastern parts of the country from October 1. Airlines suspended flights to Enugu when the Federal Government closed the airport for the repairs in 2019.

 

A statement yesterday by the General Manager of the carrier in Nigeria, Shimeles Arage, said Wednesday, Friday and Saturday flights would be operated with B787 Dreamliner.

 

According to him, a flight to Enugu on Nigeria’s Independence Day on October 1 will reinforce the airlines’ good relationship with the country since the first flight to Nigeria in 1960.

 

Before the closure of the airport for runway repairs, the airline was the only international flight to Enugu. The airport was officially opened to domestic flights in 2020 and international flights in August 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ado Sanusi exits Aero Contractors

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Captain Ado Sanusi has left his position as the Managing Director of Aero Contractors following nearly a four-year stint at the helm of affairs of the carrier. The decision by the brilliant aircraft pilot to leave at a critical period of the carrier’s life was yet unknown as New Telegraph’s effort to reach him on […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze condemns Gulak’s assassination, says Igbos don’t kill guests

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Enugu

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the gruesome assassination of Barrister Ahmed Gulak by unknown gun men in Imo State on Sunday.   In a statement released to journalists in Enugu, Monday, by Chief Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo group said it was a taboo in Igbo […]
News

APC group to Buhari: Sack Service Chiefs now

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A call has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider the removal of Service Chiefs over the security situation in the country. A power bloc in the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of APC Consolidation Group, which made the appeall, feared that the President may lose the massive support he enjoys across the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica