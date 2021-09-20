Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights to Enugu Oct 1

Ethiopian Airlines has said it will resume flights to Enugu and other Eastern parts of the country from October 1. Airlines suspended flights to Enugu when the Federal Government closed the airport for the repairs in 2019.

A statement yesterday by the General Manager of the carrier in Nigeria, Shimeles Arage, said Wednesday, Friday and Saturday flights would be operated with B787 Dreamliner.

According to him, a flight to Enugu on Nigeria’s Independence Day on October 1 will reinforce the airlines’ good relationship with the country since the first flight to Nigeria in 1960.

Before the closure of the airport for runway repairs, the airline was the only international flight to Enugu. The airport was officially opened to domestic flights in 2020 and international flights in August 2021.

