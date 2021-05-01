Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines unfolds high speed precision COVID-19 testing lab at Addis Ababa Airport

As part of effort to facilitate safe travel due toCOVID-19, Ethiopian Airlines has installed Rapid Testing Devices at its hub in Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa. This is to enable transit passengers to test and get the result before they get on their flights.

The lab venture was in partnership with BGI Health Ethiopia, a subsidiary of China’s biotech giant, the BGI Genomics Co., Limited. According to a statement signed the airline Country Manager in Nigeria, Mr. Shimeles Arage, the testing centre is opened to revitalise the passengers’ business by creating seamless travel experience that include COVID-19 testing to passengers that are departing or transiting via Addis Ababa. ‘‘The state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing lab is equipped with cutting-edge technologies to provide quick and accurate testing for passengers.

Currently, the lab has a capacity to carry out 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day with a potential to grow further after expansion. ‘‘Regular test results can be obtained within three hours, leading to a convenient travel arrangement by reducing waiting time for testing and result collection.’’ While Ethiopian Airports, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Eskinder Alemu, said: “We introduced the testing lab inside our hub at Addis Ababa with a view to address our customers’ challenges in travel and revive the passenger service.

Originating or transit passengers will no longer have to look for testing centers in the city and wait in lines for COVID- 19 testing. ‘‘The lab at the airport eliminates the hassle for testing and brings convenience and helps restore passengers’ confidence in travel. The facility is the outcome of the excellent partnership between Ethiopia’s flag carrier and the BGI Health Ethiopia towards ensuring the safety of passengers in line with all international requirements. ‘‘We will continue to adapt our operations to the new normal so as to ensure customers’ safe travel with Ethiopian.” The laboratory -performs RT-PCR and IgM antibody tests for COVID-19 to departing, arriving and transit passengers with high level of efficiency in delivering the results. As a result, Ethiopian hopes to see a revival of passenger traffic following the move.

