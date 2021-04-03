Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines wins Best International Airline in Nigeria, celebrates one year of Preighter services

Ethiopian Airlines has clinched the award for the Best International Airline in Nigeria. The airline, which is Africa’s biggest and leading airline, was honoured with the award at the just concluded Abuja Jabamah Wonders of Nigeria Expo. The Traffic and Sales Manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet, who received at the award at the event, expressed appreciation to the organisers, Atqnews/Travellers Awards, for the award. She said that last year was a difficult year for everyone but Ethiopian Airlines pivoted cargo to shore up its fortune. Ataklet said the pivot to cargo by Ethiopian Airlines saw the airline converting some passenger airplanes into freighters.

She invited the tour operators to include a stopover at Addis Ababa for all their tours. This award comes as Ethiopian celebrates one year anniversary of conversion of B737 into a Freighter creating a ‘Preighter.’ Ethiopian demonstrated remarkable agility in its response to the increased cargo demand in the wake of the pandemic by reconfiguring 25 passenger aircraft into freighters using its own internal MRO capabilities and distributed the much-needed Personal Protective Equipment and medical supplies across the globe.

A year since its first Preighter operation, Ethiopian has operated 5,645 Cargo flights on the cabin of passenger aircraft and transported more than 121,750 tons of cargo across its vast global network. The flights added an immense value to the total of 33,182 flights and 735,869 tons of cargo transported between March 25, 2020 and March 25, 2021. Ethiopian Group Chief Executive Officer, Tewolde GebreMariam, described the award as an honour well – deserved: “Today marks one year since the beginning of our first Preighter flight service as a way to manage the unprecedented global crisis.

The single Preighter flight that started on this day last year has helped our airline navigate the storm so far. ‘‘We are extremely honoured to have served our customers during the most difficult times. Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has been a critical player in the global fight against the pandemic by distributing medical supplies and PPE to places with limited access to transportation.“ Since the start of its first cargo flight on passenger seat last year, Ethiopian has been increasing its capacity to become an ideal shipment partner of many humanitarian organizations including the WFP.’’

