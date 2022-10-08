Ethiopian Airlines wins big at SKYTRAX 2022 World Airline Awards, earns higher global rating

Ethiopian Airlines, which is globally recognised as the largest Aviation group in Africa and a leading global airline, has scooped multiple awards as it clinched four awards in the recently held SKYTRAX 2022 World Airline Awards in London.

This is coming on the heels of its moving 11 place higher in the world’s top 100 airlines rating recently released as it placed 26th in the World’s Top 100 Airlines for 2022 as voted by airline customers around the world. Ethiopian won in the categories of; Best Airline in Africa 2022 for fifth consecutive years; Best Business Class Airline in Africa 2022 for fourth consecutive years; Best Economy Class Airline in Africa 2022 for fourth consecutive years and Best Business Class Onboard Catering in Africa.

Ethiopian Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, expressed delight over the awards, noting that; “We are truly honoured by the multiple prestigious awards that Ethiopian won today. It gives me great pleasure to witness such a rewarding event to the hard work Ethiopian Airlines employees and management team put in order to provide our valued passengers the best quality service. ‘‘I would like to assure our customers and everyone who casted their votes in favor of Ethiopian that we will continue to provide a world class service tailored with African flavored Ethiopian hospitality.

We managed to provide our service, unbeaten by the Covid19 pandemic, the greatest challenge for the aviation industry and we will keep pace, enhancing our level of service to an even better level along the way.” The World Airline Awards are independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that is truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as ‘the Oscars of the aviation industry.’

