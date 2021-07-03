Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian crew members fully vaccinated –Airline

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest carrier, has revealed that its flights are operated by fully vaccinated crew members against COVID-19 to keep travellers safe in light of the pandemic. The airline’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, disclosed this development, saying that: “We are pleased to operate flights with fully vaccinated crew – a significant step in protecting our employees’ and customers’ health safety.

We are encouraged by the increasing number of passengers travelling for business, VFR and tourism supported by the confidence of vaccination across the world. ‘‘We have been squarely focused on working very hard to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers since the pandemic broke out and this is another testament to our continued commitment.

We have bought and imported more than 37, 000 vaccine shots for our employees and stakeholders.” Ethiopian has been rigorously implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures including the launch of its own testing and isolation centre and digitisation of its operation among others. Also, it has been at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic carrying essential medical supplies and vaccines across the globe as well as repatriating stranded people back to their homes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Kangiwa seeks women empowerment through vocational training

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has advocated for vocational training and skill acquisition programmes as empowerment tools for the women so as to make them independent and self-reliance. Kangiwa made the call when he received in his Abuja office a team from the Federal […]
Travel & Tourism

NATOP, Ethiopian Airlines to collaborate on building tourist traffic

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

In a bid to increase tourist traffic between Nigeria and Ethiopia, the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators and Ethiopian Airlines, have agreed to partner in working out a deal that would seen to the promotion of tourism between both countries with a view to increasing tourist traffic to Nigeria and Ethiopia. This mutual deal was […]
Travel & Tourism

African Travel Times honours 2020 awardees

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

African Travel Times Magazine Awards has honoured its awardees for 2020, with the annual award ceremony held virtually this week as a result of the new normal occasioned by COVID -19. According to the Publisher/Editor of the publication, Lucky Onoriode George, the annual award, which was initiated seven years ago, is to recognise excellence in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica