Ethiopian crew members fully vaccinated –Airline

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest carrier, has revealed that its flights are operated by fully vaccinated crew members against COVID-19 to keep travellers safe in light of the pandemic. The airline’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, disclosed this development, saying that: “We are pleased to operate flights with fully vaccinated crew – a significant step in protecting our employees’ and customers’ health safety.

We are encouraged by the increasing number of passengers travelling for business, VFR and tourism supported by the confidence of vaccination across the world. ‘‘We have been squarely focused on working very hard to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers since the pandemic broke out and this is another testament to our continued commitment.

We have bought and imported more than 37, 000 vaccine shots for our employees and stakeholders.” Ethiopian has been rigorously implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures including the launch of its own testing and isolation centre and digitisation of its operation among others. Also, it has been at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic carrying essential medical supplies and vaccines across the globe as well as repatriating stranded people back to their homes.

