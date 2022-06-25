Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian honoured with APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards 2022

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s leading aviation group, won the 2022 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Cabin Service in Africa during the award ceremony held in Dublin, Ireland to celebrate airlines. The awards recognise airlines in various regions for providing the best passenger experiences as rated by passengers. Speaking on the awards, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew, said: “We are very glad to have won the 2022 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Cabin Service among African carriers.

‘‘As a customer centric airline, we do our best to exceed passengers’ expectations when it comes to the service we deliver onboard our flights. I would like to thank our passengers for their vote of confidence, and would like to assure them that we will remain committed to further enhance our inflight service including our entertainment products to elevate customer experience.” APEX partnered with the world’s highest- rated travel organising app to gather data based on neutral, third party passenger feedback and insights. For this year’s award, over one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five star scale. Passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in various sub categories, and a third party auditing company independently certified the awards.

This is the fifth time that Ethiopian is crowned with the APEX Passenger Choice Awards following the Best In-Flight Entertainment in Africa award and the Best Airline in Africa awards it won for consecutive years in the past. Ethiopian has over the years won multiple accolades for its remarkable passenger and cargo services even during COVID-19 pandemic period, including the awards it received at SKYTRAX 2021 World Airline Awards in four different categories.

 

Our Reporters

