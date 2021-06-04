News

Ethiopian plane skids off Lagos airport taxi-way

Posted on

A ground collision was said to have been averted Wednesday when a cargo Ethiopian airline (ET-ASL) from Addis Ababa veered off the taxi-way during taxiing and got stuck in a mud at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Ground collision is one that occurs while an aircraft is taxiing to or from a runway in use. While most occurrences on airport aprons and taxiways do not have consequences in terms of loss of life, they are often associated with aircraft damage, delays to passengers and avoidable financial costs. An airport official who witnessed the incident told New Telegraph under strict condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media disclosed that the cargo aircraft upon landing was trying to avoid an Overland (5N-BCR) aircraft that was having Engine Test Runs. He disclosed that in the process of keeping enough safe distance from the Overland aircraft, the Ethiopian aircraft left back tyres swayed off from the runway and got stuck on the ground.

