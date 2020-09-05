Ethiopian unfolds new terminal with bio safety measures

Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced the successful completion of a new passenger terminal at its Addis Ababa Bole International Airport hub, with emphasis on Bio Security and Bio Safety measures. The new terminal has check-in hall with 60 check-in counters, 30 self-check-in kiosks, 10 self-bag drop/SBD/, 16 immigration counters with more e-gate provisions, 16 central security screening areas for departing passengers.

The new terminal has also boast three contact gates for wide body aircraft along with 10 remote contact gates with people mover – travellator, escalator, and panoramic lifts. It will house 32 arrival immigration counters with eight e-gate provisions at the mezzanine floor level. The Group Chief Executive Officer of ET, Tewolde GebreMariam, expressed delight over this laudable achievement. “I am very pleased to witness the realization of a brand new terminal at our hub. While Addis Ababa Bole International Airport has overtaken Dubai to become the largest gateway to Africa last year, the new terminal will play a key role in cementing that position.

‘‘What makes the new terminal unique is that it’s the first terminal in the world to be completed after COVID-19. It was designed, not re-purposed, with bio safety and bio security in mind. I’m sure our esteemed customers will highly appreciate that. ” Aviation infrastructure expansion is one of the core pillars of Ethiopian’s Vision 2025. Ethiopian is continuously working on expanding airport facilities. The features of the new airport play a key role in protecting passengers’ and employees’ safety as airport experience becomes contactless.

