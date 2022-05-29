Sports

Ethiopians win 8th Okpekpe international 10km road race

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

For the third time in eight editions, Ethiopians have emerged winners of the men and women’s titles after Jasin Hadi (29.05secs) and Anchinaiu Dessie outran their Kenyan challengers Saturday in Okpekpe. Hadi’s 29.95s clocking is the third fastest winning time in the history of the race.

 

He won ahead of Kenyan duo of Elvis Cheboi (29.20secs) and Bereket Nego (29.30secs).

 

For his effort, Hadi went home with the $13,000 top prize money. In the women’s race, Dessie’s 33.09s effort fetched her $13,000. For the Nigerians in the race, Ismael Sadjo (31.12s) and Rose Akusho (36.40s) came home first respectively. Mike Itemuagbor, organiser of the race expressed joy at the successful conduct of the race.

 

“After a COVID-19 induced twoyear absence, the race has successfully come back bigger,” said a delighted Itemuagbor. Philips Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo state, who ran in the VIP race also expressed delight with the turnout of athletes, officials and the locals.

 

The deputy governor said: “The race is a World Athletics elite label event and I am happy it is back again.

This is the first race in Africa to be granted a label status by World Athletics which makes it one of the world class races across the globe. “The target now is to get upgraded to a World Athletics elite platinum label. Edo is a pacesetter race and the heartbeat of Nigeria and we are determined to always lead in sports.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Posted on Author Reporter

  Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup shock to extend Tottenham’s long wait for silverware with a 1-0 win after extra time at the Riverside on Tuesday, while Manchester City eased into the last eight with a 2-0 victory at Peterborough. Boro knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford in the fourth round and the Championship […]
Sports

Eagles’ Black Stars challenge after AFCON ouster

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI

After the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon, Nigeria emerged the best team as the Eagles were the only side with three wins in three games but it was shocking when the team, winners of Group D, fell to the third place team of Group F, Tunisia. Credit goes […]
Sports

AWCON: Waldrum invites Oshoala, 22 Falcons for Ghana tie

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has invited Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie and 21 others to camp ahead of their 2022 Women AFCON qualifying fixture against the Black Queens of Ghana. According to a press statement released by the Media Director of the Nigeria Football Federation Ademola Olajire, the camp will open in Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica