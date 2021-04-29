Ethnic champions and Matawalle’s validation quest

To understand why Nigeria is dysfunctional and consequently paralyzed and impoverished, and may never grow into a nation, you have to inquire into its origin and raison d’être of its creation. Nigeria was created for a purpose as recognised by Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Chief Obafemi Awolowo who agreed Nigeria is a British invention. Britain conceived and created Nigeria as a big state housing the largest concentration of black people in Africa and capable of exerting a negative magnetic pull on the rest of Africa, more like a wedge on the innate creativity and ambitions of Africa.

That is the country Britain created and continually panelbeaten to monstrous shape and constitutional dysfunctionality between 1914 and 1960 that it became “big for nothing” according to Major Chukwuma Nzeogwu and Britain liked it so as now disclosed in its declassified imperial records.

In that way, Nigeria was made “safe” and rendered amenable to Britain’s control and exploitation. A state and country created in the manner of Nigeria is condemned to breed ethnic champions eternally sentenced to seek relevance as tribesmen who in due course emerge as tribal champions perpetually charged with safeguarding the interests of fellow tribesman. It is this hopeless state structure and constitutional framework that has thrown up the tribal champions Nigeria has been condemned to endure since 1914 to date.

As far back as 1947, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa had attacked the artificial unity Britain imposed which Southern leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe embraced. Balewa in a speech at the Legislative Council debate of 1947 had called Nigerian Central Legislature composition “an artificial unity” which “ends outside this Chamber.”

In the same speech, Sir Balewa had declared that southern nationalists did not represent the North threatening that “if the British quitted Nigeria now at this stage, the Northern people would continue their uninterrupted conquest to the sea.” It was Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s broadside as a ‘champion’ of the North that validated him as a Northern leader able to protect the interest of the North against Southern nationalist leaders masquerading according to him as Nigerian leaders.

From then on, ethnic champions were carefully groomed and assisted between 1947 and 1960 by Britain to lead the North and West and eventually took control of Nigeria. The development of Nigeria since 1947 to date has been anchored on the leadership credentials of tribesmen and their ethnic champions.

The 1951 Constitutional reforms produced regional premiers who were ethnic champions in the North (Ahmadu Bello) and West (Obafemi Awolowo) and the East in 1952 when Azikiwe left Lagos and his seat in the Western Legislature to destabilize Prof. Eyo Ita’s Eastern Region Government to take over the government as ethnic champion of the Igbo. From 1960, Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa was simply executing his threat of ‘conquest to the sea’ as the alliance of his NPC/NCNC conspired to balkanize the Western Region by excising out the Midwest Region without carrying the same measure of creating the Calabar/Ogoja/Rivers state out of the East or Middlebelt out of the North.

The agenda of taking over the Western Region, as a prelude to taking over the Eastern Region culminating in a one-party state destabilized Nigeria thereby leading to the military overthrow of Balewa government which was botched thereby throwing up General JTA Ironsi whose unitary reforms was considered an ethnic agenda of his Igbo ethnic group to dominate Nigeria to their own advantage and the ethnic schisms led to the counter coup, the pogroms and the Biafra War which events still haunt Nigeria’s existence and development.

The crises of 1966 – 1967 forced Britain and USA to enforce the British agenda of “forced unity” of Nigeria despite the Aburi Accord agreed to by Nigerian military leaders and imposed the then Col. Yakubu Gowon as the ruler of Nigeria. This decision, which capped the ethnic warfare between Nigeria’s Igbo and Hausa/Fulani tribes, led to the Biafra War which historical evidence has established Britain fought in proxy against Biafra for Britain reasoned that the emergence of Biafra as an African self-made state would destroy its neo-colonial agenda in Africa.

Gowon failed and succeeded by General Murtala Mohammed who as Hausa/Fulani champion carried out skewed structural reforms against all other tribes in Nigeria in favour of his Hausa/Fulani ethnic group which was comparable only to Lord Lugard’s. He exhumed and imposed on Nigeria the long-buried obnoxious British colonial constitutional framework of Indirect Rule to rework the 1976 Unified Local Government Reforms hoisted on feudalism as expressed in the Land Use Decree, 1978. It is this ruling scheme as the constitutional framework of Nigeria that has convulsed Nigeria ceaselessly and engendered a turbulent society.

Other ethnic champions such as Shehu Shagari, Generals Buhari, Babangida, Sani Abacha and Abdulsalam Abubakar had ruled Nigeria in an unbroken succession and effectively represented their ethnic enclave in maintaining and ensuring the continuance of this obnoxious legal order. It is this tradition of continuity of maintaining this Northern hegemony that every Northern politician aspires to be considered worthy of ingratiation and incorporation and like a cultic praxis of showing evidence of allegiance strives to do or say the “unthinkable” and “undoable” just to show himself a worthy acolyte.

It is in view of the above cultural milieu that Governor Bello Matawalle was trying to show himself worthy to the Northern political establishment fit for incorporation by issuing the statement which object was a quest for validation as Northern ethnic champion against the South by declaring war against the South if his alleged harassment and killing of Northerners in Southern Nigeria continued.

Governor Matawalle was not concerned about the killings of Nigerians in the North since 1980s religious riots, several incidents of murders such as the 1993 decapitation of Gideon Akaluka and spiking his head and parading the streets of Kano right under the watchful eyes of law and Kano populace, the killing of Mrs Agbahime in Kano, etc or the various terrorist acts against Northerners and Southerners by Boko Haram, the Fulani herdsmen and sundry bandits, because he is not a Nigerian leader but rather Northern ethnic champion as he claimed.

The political and socio-cultural praxis that laid the foundation of the Northern political elements speaking their authentic feelings devoid of pandering to ‘political correctness’ has become a cultural ordinance which does not avail the southern politicians as the Southern politician weigh his every reasoning and consequent utterances to accord with ‘political correctness’.

The culture of ‘political correctness’ established by Nnamdi Azikiwe has not served the South well as southern politicians suppress and hide their true feelings while camouflaging their true feelings with superficial and false ‘patriotic’ narratives that have been responsible for the agitations now being championed by younger southerners to the detriment of Nigeria. Nigeria as constituted by Britain can never progress beyond the level of neo-colonial foundation and the dilapidated and decrepit structure it has attained as it is destined to remain an uncompleted building, serving the needs of Britain and its allies as copiously exposed by its declassified imperial records.

In concluding this piece, we restate that Nigeria’s tribal divisions were deliberately engineered and the socio-cultural contradictions that spew forth tribal rivalries, jealousies and hatred between political champions of the over 250 ethnic groups in charge of the politics of Nigeria act as an effective wedge against both the development of pan-Nigerian nationalism capable of lifting it away from its despondent level of third world neo-colonial facility of Britain to the level of progressive development of Africa.

You might think that strong tribal or religious opinions such as that uttered by Governor Bello Matawalle’s disparaging other groups outside his tribe will weigh negatively against him? Yes, such tribal or religious broadsides by political or cultural leaders would normally be held against them by the other groups but rarely by their group or the members. Groups and individuals outside the offender’s group will naturally feel offended but that is where it ends as most of the groups are badly disorganized to visit the offender with political sanctions of disapproval and rejection assuming he aspires for political positions.

Meanwhile, the offender by his offending declaration acquires his ethnic group’s approval which earns him political plaudits, credits and certificate of leadership which he cashes in subsequent political contestations with other groups.

