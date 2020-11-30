Ethnic clash: Lagos demolishes 1,700 shanties at Fagba

Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit has demolished over 1,700 shanties and containerised shops around Fagba railway line, Agege.

Addressing the residents over an ethnic clash, destruction of property and looting which took place in the community in the wake of #ENDSARS protests,

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had warned that some illegal structures would be cleared off to pave way for peace and harmony in the multi-ethnic community. He said: “We are using this opportunity to give notices to all the miscreants in this neighbourhood.

That’s why I’m looking at you. If you know that you are not doing any work and you are one of the people that have caused these troubles, we are giving you the final notice because we are coming to clear this whole place.

We will make sure that you don’t disturb or embarrass this loving neighbourhood that we have here. “We have Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba communities here and they are living here. You need to look for what to do, we will not allow you to come and tarnish the image and the peace we have in Fagba and in Lagos State.”

But speaking on the demolition exercise which took place over the weekend, the task force Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that owners/ occupants of the illegal shanties and containerised shops had been served a seven-day ‘Removal Order’ by the government based on a series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege.

According to him, after the expiration of the removal order the government gave them additional 21 days grace to remove their belongings and vacate the entire area before embarking on the demolition.

He said: “These illegal shanties and containerised shops were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables, especially early in the day and late at night.”

Egbeyemi disclosed that investigations conducted by the agency revealed that miscreants and hoodlums occupying the illegal shanties were responsible for the destruction of public properties and looting of shops immediately after the recent ‘EndSARS’ protest around Agege.

He added: “It was an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp including prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines.”

The chairman disclosed that suspected illegal substances (Indian hemp) and other dangerous drugs such as Codeine, Skunk and Tramadol were recovered during the demolition exercise.

He, however, enjoined members of the public to support the government in salvaging the state from the clutches of the notorious criminals by reporting criminal activities around them to security agencies.

Sanwo-Olu had described the level of destruction at Fagba as colossal. The governor said the state government might not be able to bear the entire cost of the lost properties. He promised that the government would try to cushion the effect of the losses on the people.

The governor, who also said that the local government and the local council development area in the area would begin enumeration of those affected and the values of properties lost, also promised that his administration would also come to the community to assist the youth through empowerment and to get them productively engaged.

