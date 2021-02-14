Ethnic crisis: Nigeria’s corporate existence under threat -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern that the rising sectional disagreements and violent conflicts in various parts of the country are threatening the corporate existence of the country.

The party said this was exacerbated by the insensitive, divisive and parochial approach to governance by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted the escalated sectional conflicts in various parts of the country.

Among these, according to the party, are the bloody ethnic clashes in Ibadan, Oyo State, Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano and other states of the country.

PDP regretted that the once cohesive and economically thriving nation handed over to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 is fast collapsing, and blamed this on the president’s failure to administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation. It also noted that Buhari lacks the capacity to confront terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging our country.

“Our party grieves that under the anti-democratic and anti-people proclivities of the Buhari-led APC administration, our once thriving country has come under grave tension to the extent that citizens have become nervous, agitated, lost faith in the polity, with individuals, communities, states and geo-political zones resorting to selfdetermination as a way of survival.

“It is indeed distressing that the Buhari administration cannot handle the fundamental responsibility of government; to guarantee the security, safety of our citizens as well as peaceful co-existence and stability of our nation,” PDP stated.

It added the tension is palpable, noting that Nigerians are losing confidence in government. The party urged President Buhari to end the divisive tendencies of his administration and take urgent steps to guarantee peaceful co-existence in the country by ensuring strict adherence to extant provisions of the 1999 constitution, especially regarding its federal structure and sensibilities.

Like this: Like Loading...