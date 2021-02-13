News

Ethnic crisis: Nigeria’s corporate existence under threat – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern that the rising sectional disagreements and violent conflicts in various parts of the country are threatening the corporate existence of the country.

 

The party said this was exacerbated by the insensitive, divisive and parochial approach to governance by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

 

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday, noted the escalated sectional conflicts in various parts of the country.

 

Among these, according to the party, are the bloody ethnic clashes in Ibadan, Oyo State, Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano and other states of the country.

 

PDP regretted that the once cohesive and economically thriving nation handed over to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 is fast collapsing, and blamed this on the president’s failure to administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation.

 

It also noted that Buhari lacks the capacity to confront terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging our country.

 

“Our party grieves that under the anti-democratic and anti-people proclivities of the Buhari-led APC administration, our once thriving country has come under grave tension to the extent that citizens have become nervous, agitated, lost faith in the polity, with individuals, communities, states and geo-political zones resorting to self-determination as a way of survival.

 

“It is indeed distressing that the Buhari administration cannot handle the fundamental responsibility of government; to guarantee the security, safety of our citizens as well as peaceful co-existence and stability of our nation,” PDP stated.

 

It added the tension is palpable, noting that Nigerians are losing confidence in government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Outrage in Brazil as policeman steps on woman’s neck

Posted on Author Reporter

    Two military police officers in Brazil’s São Paulo city are to face criminal charges after pictures were broadcast on TV showing one of them stepping on the neck of a black woman. The victim, a middle-aged owner of a small bar, was then dragged in handcuffs across the pavement, reports Sky News. The […]
News

FG begins payment of N30,000 grant to 333,000 artisans

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…Says verification, enumeration ongoing for payroll support scheme As part of the strategies to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians, the Federal Government has begun the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan with the payment of N30,000 one-time grant to 333,000 artisans across the country. New Telegraph learnt that the beneficiaries of the first […]
News

PDP To APC: Rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria worrisome

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the spate of insecurity in the country is worrisome, noting that kidnappings and wanton killings by bandits have become a daily occurrence. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that in the last five years, innocent Nigerians have either been gruesomely murdered or kidnapped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica