Ethnic nationalities to Adamu: APC zoned its presidential ticket to South

Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities have taken the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, to task over the statement credited to him that the ruling party is yet to take decision on zoning the Presidency to any region.

In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, Pan Igbo socio-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the MiddleBelt Forum Youth Group, through their spokespersons, said that the issue of zoning has long been settled.

The Publicity Secretary, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ken Robinson, said that Zoning cannot be jettisoned, even as he submitted that zoning is the fulcrum on which the stability of Nigeria stands.

He said: “The fact remains that zoning cannot be jettisoned. Those who are against zoning are enemies of Nigeria. We have said so before and we are stating it again that anyone that is against zoning is an enemy of Nigeria because zoning brings about stability and understanding and it gives a sense of belonging to all sections of the country.

“Zoning and rotation of political offices particularly at the presidential level have been sustained since independence. When Tafawa Balewa was the prime minister, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was governor general and so it brings about balance and it is in tandem with the federal character principle that it is a constitutional provision to ensure that there is no predominance of power by any ethnic nationality or by any religious group of any section of the country.

“So for the national chairman of APC to say that they have not decided on zoning, is ridiculous and it is purely reckless to make that kind of statement, because he became national chairman of APC because it was zoned to the North and micro zoned to the North Central and he was imposed on the party by President Muhammadu Buhari. So, if he says that zoning has not been decided, how come that every Nigerian didn’t contest for the national chairmanship of APC.”

“For us in PANDEF, we have insisted that the next president of Nigeria must come from Southern Nigeria after eight years of Northern presidency under Buhari. “And we further emphasize that whether the presidency was of APC or PDP, it is insignificant the presidency is the presidency of Nigeria. That is also the position of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) of which PANDEF is a part and that remains our position.

“The two major parties of the country if they love this country and want the progress and peace of the country, if they want a united Nigeria, they should respect zoning. If they fail to do so, the consequences will be dire.” National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, in an exclusive interview with one of our correspondents, said President Muhammadu Buhari should be held responsible if the South fails to get the ticket of the party.

He said: “”Whatever shenanigan going on in the APC, I really hold the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari responsible for whatever happens. If it goes well, we’ll all commend him. If it doesn’t go well, then he must be judged by history. “A scenario like this arose in 2007 and Obasanjo came out openly, supported the power shift to the North, and it was Yar’Adua, in spite of all the effort by Peter Odili.

There was this other man, Sunday Awoniyi, because he was from Kwara or so, but for the fact that his name was Awoniyi, carrying Yoruba, he felt that it will be unfair for Yoruba to handover to Yoruba in Nigeria. “That is Obasanjo for you. So, he was very bold and took it as the leader of PDP. He zoned it to the North. That was Y’Ardua. So, that was to help Nigeria grow.

So, the same way we expect Buhari to come out openly and take his position. “In all this vacillation and oscillation, he is only trying to characterize his leadership. He is supposed to come out and define his position and take a stand. That’s President Buhari I’m talking about. He is the leader of APC and of course, people are looking at what he does.

“The fact remains that the lovers of this country were able to articulate a zoning and rotation arrangement for Nigeria- that’s patriotic Nigerians- people who love Nigeria, who want the corporate existence of Nigeria, who want to reduce the issue of marginalization and alienation of certain group of people.

“Nigeria was partitioned into zones and zoning and rotation principle came into existence. So, that’s the origin, the background to what we are discussing now and it has helped Nigeria.

Also weighing in, Godwin Meliga, on behalf of the Middle Belt Youths Forum (BBYF) said the party’s stakeholders have already agreed to zone the presidential ticket to the South. BBYF in a statement said: “Adamu is new in the saddle as decision had already been reached on the matter.

“It is important at this point that Senator Adamu should consult with the leader of the party, President Buhari, before making statements that will continue to drag the party and the nation backward.

“The issue of where the next president should come from has since been settled by stakeholders. “It is not in doubt that the consensus is that the next president should come from the South.

Why is Adamu therefore talking from both sides of his mouth? “Our advice for the elder statesman is that he should be consulting widely before making public statements on matters like this,” the group further advised.”

